Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy. Picture: Instagram
Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy. Picture: Instagram

PICS: Khuli Chana goes all out for wife Lamiez Holworthy’s 29th birthday

By Jamal Grootboom Time of article published 2h ago

DJ Lamiez Holworthy celebrated her 29th birthday at the weekend and her husband, rapper Khuli Chana, splashed out to make it special.

The “One Source” rapper surprised Lamiez on her birthday and whisked her away on a trip to a destination she ”always dreamt of going to”, getting her a chauffeur who picked her up after work at Metro FM in a Rolls-Royce.

Khuli also gave her 29 gifts to commemorate the occasion, including items from Thula Sindi, MaXhosa, Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Dom Pérignon.

Taking to her social media pages, Lamiez shared the joy she felt at being treated like a queen by her husband.

In one post she said: “Not my husband sending a chauffeur 2pick me up from Metro FM in a Rolls Royce with more gifts 😭@KhuliChana

⁩“Wame??? Every gift I’ve always wanted but nothing comes close to having you as my forever! O lepara san! 😍

“How you live and move mountains for Nia and I?”

Taking to Instagram she also posted: “Not this man surprising me with a trip to a place I’ve ALWAYS dreamt of going to.

“That along with EVERY gift I’ve always wanted? 🙆🏾‍♀️ Like after yesterday? Ke sharp ka Di birthday okay.

“So I’ve decided that I am going to stay 29 forever. 😕 Wame? @khulichana01 o lepara dawg!”

The following day, Lamiez said on Twitter that it was the “best birthday ever”.

