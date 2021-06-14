PICS: Khuli Chana goes all out for wife Lamiez Holworthy’s 29th birthday

DJ Lamiez Holworthy celebrated her 29th birthday at the weekend and her husband, rapper Khuli Chana, splashed out to make it special. The “One Source” rapper surprised Lamiez on her birthday and whisked her away on a trip to a destination she ”always dreamt of going to”, getting her a chauffeur who picked her up after work at Metro FM in a Rolls-Royce.

Khuli also gave her 29 gifts to commemorate the occasion, including items from Thula Sindi, MaXhosa, Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Dom Pérignon. Taking to her social media pages, Lamiez shared the joy she felt at being treated like a queen by her husband. In one post she said: “Not my husband sending a chauffeur 2pick me up from Metro FM in a Rolls Royce with more gifts 😭@KhuliChana

⁩“Wame??? Every gift I’ve always wanted but nothing comes close to having you as my forever! O lepara san! 😍 “How you live and move mountains for Nia and I?” Not my husband sending a chauffeur 2pick me up from Metro Fm in a Rolls Royce with more gifts 😭



⁦@KhuliChana⁩ Wame??? Every gift I’ve always wanted but nothing comes close to having you as my forever! O lepara san! 😍



How you live and move mountains for Nia and I? 🥺 pic.twitter.com/boWFPWqwY7 — 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) June 12, 2021 Taking to Instagram she also posted: “Not this man surprising me with a trip to a place I’ve ALWAYS dreamt of going to.