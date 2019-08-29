Local YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza flew to New York City over the weekend where he attended the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.





At this year's awards ceremony American YouTubers such as James Charles, Nikita Dragun and Tana Mongeau were also in attendance.





Speaking to SowetanLIVE about the VMAs, Dambuza had only positive things to say about the performances and the overall production value.





"The performances were my highlight of the night and just how professional and on time everything is. The production was next level, just the hype of it all."





The "Fake It Till You Make It" star also took snaps of his Big Apple adventure in Times Square, the subway and at The Statue of Liberty.





Recently, his famed fictional character Nomatriquency popularly known as “Tricky Baby” is making moves of her own as the star of the new "Dare to Compare" parody reality series in partnership with retail giant Game.





Talking about his collaboration with Game he said: “Social media has been such a powerful tool for me in building a loyal fan base. So when embarking on this collaboration with Game, it was key that we speak to my fanbase by putting Nomatriquency in a real-world setting where she can interact with fans be it at the till or in the store.



