"Lucifer" star Lesley-Ann Brandt is making the most of her visit to Cape Town.
She is back in the country during the production break from the hit series "Lucifer", which is set to return for its final season next year.
According to her Instagram, Brandt took a trip to the V&A Waterfront, met her new niece, visited Levana Primary School in conjunction with the Earth Child Project and had a workout at Sweat 1000.
Meeting my niece who channels Maze all the way. Get it girl! @xavierzealand @natashazealand 🤣🇿🇦💛 #auntymaze
The most incredible day. Today I travelled to meet with Johan from @savingthesurvivors Johan is a vet committed to protecting our African wildlife by offering free and low cost services to injured and poached animals. Harvey is a beautiful bull who was poached almost a year ago and has had a hard time healing. We cleaned his wound and covered it to give him the chance to heal without the Ox peckers, (birds), getting in there. This was also a recon trip to figure how I can be of service and lend my voice and platform to ensuring the beautiful animals of my country are able to thrive in their natural habitat. Excited to share what I come up with in the next few months. As you can see in the last pic, Harvey is officially protected by Maze. Stay tuned and thank you Johan and your team for all you do. 🇿🇦💛 🦏
The most incredible time with the students of Levana Primary School. Thank you to Jana and the team at @earthchildproject for all you are doing in Lavenda Hill and Khayelitsha. Two of the most impoverished areas in my city. These kids live in and amongst gangs and violence everyday. @earthchildproject support these students through yoga, focusing on the environment, teaching them how to grow their food and keeping them off the streets with activities outside of their neighborhoods. I’m also in awe of the principle of this school and I’m so incredibly humbled by these kids. I’m looking forward to my work with @earthchildproject . @urban728yoga we need to talk! #giveback #home #carelikeademon
With a box of samosas! 😭 You can take the girl out of Cape Town #jirre #theseagullsaregangsters 🇿🇦💛
Speaking to the Weekend Argus earlier this year, Brandt spoke about the show getting cancelled by FOX and due to fan outcry being picked up by Netflix.
"We were all incredibly sad. I don’t think anyone was ready to let this family go. We are all quite close so to end it all so abruptly felt like a punch to the stomach,” said Brandt.
“I think we were always meant to be a Netflix show to be honest. It’s just a sexier place to call home. There’s a lot more freedom for our writers and for us actors.
“Our order got halved so we went from 22 episodes to 10, which means every episode counts. The stakes are high and the story moves.”