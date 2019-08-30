Lesley-Ann Brandt. Picture: Instagram

"Lucifer" star Lesley-Ann Brandt is making the most of her visit to Cape Town. She is back in the country during the production break from the hit series "Lucifer", which is set to return for its final season next year.

According to her Instagram, Brandt took a trip to the V&A Waterfront, met her new niece, visited Levana Primary School in conjunction with the Earth Child Project and had a workout at Sweat 1000.

Speaking to the Weekend Argus earlier this year, Brandt spoke about the show getting cancelled by FOX and due to fan outcry being picked up by Netflix.

"We were all incredibly sad. I don’t think anyone was ready to let this family go. We are all quite close so to end it all so abruptly felt like a punch to the stomach,” said Brandt.

“I think we were always meant to be a Netflix show to be honest. It’s just a sexier place to call home. There’s a lot more freedom for our writers and for us actors.

“Our order got halved so we went from 22 episodes to 10, which means every episode counts. The stakes are high and the story moves.”