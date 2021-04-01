PICS: Moshe Ndiki throws surprise birthday for Phelo Bala’s 30th

Moshe Ndiki surprised his husband Phelo Bala with a birthday bash for the big three zero over the weekend at The Kunene Manor in Midrand, Johannesburg. Phelo shared pictures of his birthday party with his friends, celebrating the big milestone. Taking to Instagram, in his first post the “Andisafuni“ singer thanked his husband and shared how much Moshe made him realise how much he’s loved. He said: “This past Saturday, my husband surprised me with a 30th birthday party. Really emotional but such a wonderful time. “I appreciate how he gave it his all just to see me happy, but mostly him going all-out to remind me of how much he loves me.

“Baby, you’re the other half that I’ve never had. Constantly trying to show me how you feel about me.

“There was so much on my mind that weekend but you made sure that you reminded me of how much I’m loved and not only you but the people that were with us.

“Thank you soooo much @Moshendiki Sthandwa sam. I love you endlessly. Here’s to many more extra special days with you.”

In another post, Phelo thanked his friends for attending the party and said:

“Also a special thanks to all my peeps that also made my surprise what it was. Thank you for laughs, gifts and many kind words.

“You guys looked awesome. I love and appreciate you all, Fam.”

Last year, following a public split and abuse allegations levelled against each other, the couple dropped a bombshell, announcing to their fans that they were married.

Taking on Instagram, the “You Promised To Marry Me” host is seen holding hands with his husband as they exchange their vows during an emotional matrimonial ceremony.

Opting for a low-key wedding, Ndiki and Bala were surrounded by family and close friends. In what looks like an office of the Department of Home Affairs, the love birds pledged their undying love to one another.

“I promise to love you in this life and the next (lifetime),” Ndiki said.

In the video clip, Bala, visibly emotional, is heard asking for a break so he can compose himself and say his vows.

“The kind of love I have for you is the Godly love ... it’s unwavering ... baby I love you ... I really love you,” said Bala.

He continued professing his love to Ndiki: “I love you today, I love you tomorrow and we’re still going to go through things and I will still love you then.”