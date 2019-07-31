Tamaryn Green. Picture: Instagram

Miss South Africa 2018 Tamaryn Green flew to Thailand to be a bridesmaid for her "roomie" Sophida Kanchanarin at her wedding in Thailand. Miss Universe Thailand Sophida Kanchanarin tied the knot with Trinupab Jiratritarn at the Plaza Athenee Bangkok Hotel.

The reigning Miss South Africa was right by her side and posted pictures on her Instagram page in a beautiful navy blue dress.

In one of the posts, Green refers to Kanchanarin as her "roomie" as the two pageant queens roomed together at the last Miss Universe pageant where both of them competed for the crown.

"Came to support my Miss Universe Roomie @ningsophidaa on her wedding day", she wrote.

Congratulating Kanchanarin and wishing her a "lifetime of love and happiness" for Miss Universe Thailand's marriage.

The caption reads: "Congratulations my Ning Ning. Wishing you & @jeditrinupab a lifetime of love and happiness. May God's love be the bond that holds your marriage together."