PICS: Thando Thabethe throws surprise party for BFF Mantsoe Pout

The coronavirus pandemic has afforded people across the globe an opportunity to come up with creative ways to celebrate momentous occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries remotely, under the lockdown conditions.

Former 5FM presenter Thando Thabethe threw a surprise quarantined birthday bash for her bestie, Matsoe Pout.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Pout thanked her pals for making her birthday extra special.





Expressing her excitement, Pout said: “My friends really outdid themselves today! I was so anxious about my #lockdownbirthday but it turned out to be the best day I've had in a while!





She added: "Thank you @Thando_Thabethe @zodumo_m @Tumi_Maimela @TumeloMolotoSA You pulled off the best QUARANTINE SURPRISE PARTY ever!! I love you!”

My friends really outdid themselves today! I was so anxious about my #lockdownbirthday but it turned out to be the best day I've had in a while! Thank you @Thando_Thabethe @zodumo_m @Tumi_Maimela @TumeloMolotoSA You pulled off the best QUARANTINE SURPRISE PARTY ever!! I love you! pic.twitter.com/zkfRuo1iCT — MantsoePout-Nomzamo (@MantsoePout) May 6, 2020

Quarantined parties can be fun, check out Pout having a blast at home.

Ramekins doubling as shot glasses cause ke birthday yaka!!!! 😆



I am so happy today! 😭❤ I'm so overwhelmed by the love. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Speaking of bottoms, BOTTOMS UP! 🥃 pic.twitter.com/pbNh6qEw2G — MantsoePout-Nomzamo (@MantsoePout) May 6, 2020

Thabooty paid a heartfelt tribute to Pout, taking to her Instagram page, the former "Generations" star wrote: "My love for you goes deeper than the oceans, a friend , a sister. Thank you for being the incredible person that you are, I wish you love, I wish you happiness, I wish you your wildest dreams. Happy birthday @mantsoepout 🔥🍾🎉"







