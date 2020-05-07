PICS: Thando Thabethe throws surprise party for BFF Mantsoe Pout
My friends really outdid themselves today! I was so anxious about my #lockdownbirthday but it turned out to be the best day I've had in a while! Thank you @Thando_Thabethe @zodumo_m @Tumi_Maimela @TumeloMolotoSA You pulled off the best QUARANTINE SURPRISE PARTY ever!! I love you! pic.twitter.com/zkfRuo1iCT— MantsoePout-Nomzamo (@MantsoePout) May 6, 2020
Ramekins doubling as shot glasses cause ke birthday yaka!!!! 😆— MantsoePout-Nomzamo (@MantsoePout) May 6, 2020
I am so happy today! 😭❤ I'm so overwhelmed by the love. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Speaking of bottoms, BOTTOMS UP! 🥃 pic.twitter.com/pbNh6qEw2G
My love for you goes deeper than the oceans, a friend , a sister. Thank you for being the incredible person that you are, I wish you love, I wish you happiness, I wish you your wildest dreams. Happy birthday @mantsoepout 🔥🍾🎉
Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe)