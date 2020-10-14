PICS: Zodwa Wabantu kicks off her month-long 35th birthday celebration in style

Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu kicked off her month-long birthday celebration over the weekend at the Sunnyside Lifestyle Lounge in Pretoria.

The “Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored“ star took to Instagram, where she shared pictures from the festivities.

Zodwa first had intimate dinner which was probably attended by family, friends and the likes of Dladla Mshunqisi, Babes Wodumo and Naak Musiq who also performed at the venue.

In some of the pictures Zodwa is seen popping several bottles of Veuve Clicquot Rich in a white-and-gold setting.

The party then moved to the outside performance which saw the vosho queen having the time of her life.