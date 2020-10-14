PICS: Zodwa Wabantu kicks off her month-long 35th birthday celebration in style
Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu kicked off her month-long birthday celebration over the weekend at the Sunnyside Lifestyle Lounge in Pretoria.
The “Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored“ star took to Instagram, where she shared pictures from the festivities.
Zodwa first had intimate dinner which was probably attended by family, friends and the likes of Dladla Mshunqisi, Babes Wodumo and Naak Musiq who also performed at the venue.
In some of the pictures Zodwa is seen popping several bottles of Veuve Clicquot Rich in a white-and-gold setting.
The party then moved to the outside performance which saw the vosho queen having the time of her life.
She also took to the stage where she showed off some of her signature moves.
Earlier this year Zodwa faced backlash for saying she likes dating Ben 10s, with some labelling her a predator.
She hit back at people calling her a “paedophile” for hitting on “Gomora” actor Ntobeko Sishi.
The 34-year-old dancer and social media sensation has openly expressed her love of younger men.
After flirting with Ntobeko on Tuesday, Zodwa received a lot of flak, with many followers urging her to stop “preying on kids”.
Zodwa was labelled as “creepy” after sending a controversial message to Ntobeko.
The 21-year actor, who plays Ntokozo on the Mzansi Magic series, posted an image of himself on Instagram with the caption, “this worlds not for us”.
Many female fans including Zodwa started complimenting the youngster. However, Zodwa’s comment wasn’t received well on social media.
“Eishh skhokho angisakhoni (I can’t help it anymore) please inbox me”, accompanied by winking faces and heart emojis.
While some Instagram users found Zodwa's comment funny and encouraged her to pursue the young man, others called her out for being "creepy".
But Zodwa doesn't seem fazed by the negative comments.
In a video clip, the star is seen eating pizza, and she says, “But guys you are now undermining me. You are now calling me a predator and a paedophile. You say I am chowing young ones (Ben 10s). Which young ones am I chowing?"