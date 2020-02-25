Local producer Prince Kaybee and Cassper Nyovest are at it again following the fallout over the who owns the masters for their music debate.
Following the DJ Maphorisa revealing that the the "Fetch Your Life" producer doesn't own his masters, the two have been at it and dragged Cassper Nyovest in it too.
After the "Lorch" hitmaker responded to Prince Kaybee boasting about his other business ventures, he followed this up by saying that Prince Kaybee should be like Jay Z and buy his masters.
Furthermore, mentioning that the "Gugulethu" producer does in fact have strong arms.