Prince Kaybee and Cassper Nyovest are at it again









Prince Kaybee and Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram Local producer Prince Kaybee and Cassper Nyovest are at it again following the fallout over the who owns the masters for their music debate. Following the DJ Maphorisa revealing that the the "Fetch Your Life" producer doesn't own his masters, the two have been at it and dragged Cassper Nyovest in it too. After the "Lorch" hitmaker responded to Prince Kaybee boasting about his other business ventures, he followed this up by saying that Prince Kaybee should be like Jay Z and buy his masters. Furthermore, mentioning that the "Gugulethu" producer does in fact have strong arms.

Ahhh u successful mos go buy ur masters back like Jay Z Hau its not personal just facts n vele u have strongs arms @PrinceKaybee_SA — LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) February 24, 2020

Twitter user @blackman_sed then threw some shade DJ Maphorisa's way and said that he that he doesn't have a neck while Prince Kaybee does.

And he has a neck wena awnayo pic.twitter.com/yAztdQ0eAz — BleSSed (@blackman_sed) February 24, 2020

The "Banomoya" hitmaker followed this up by mentioning that the last time he called someone "shortpan" - about Cassper Nyovest - people called it a low blow and asked everyone to not focus on people's bodies.

The last time I called someone shortpan they said it was a lowblow, plz lets not focus on the body bfe2😊 https://t.co/e6eEXUv4CZ — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) February 24, 2020

Never late to responded about anything that references him, the "Move For Me" rapper quote tweeted him and said: "You're so obsessed with me my dawg. Lol... Like it's worrying. Im just living my life nje tryna push and 2 minutes , 2 minutes o bua ka nna(he's talking about me). Kante ke eng sese kana kana Kabelo?(But what is it all about Kabelo?) While you're out there thinking of me, please stream my new single. (sic)"