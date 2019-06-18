Prince Kaybee and Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Local music producer Prince Kaybee and Cassper Nyovest had a twar over their bicep sizes on Monday.



The great debate started after a fan commented on the "Gugulethu" producer's picture of himself flexing one of his biceps, implying that Nyovest is the person who inspired Kaybee to "work on his body".





Kaybee then gave a spicy reply and wrote: "So you think my arms were inspired by someone who doesn’t have them?"

The "Move For Me" was seeming touched by the comment and clapped back by insinuating that Kaybee photoshopped his waist smaller and as "bad b*tch tendencies".





"If only you could stop editing your pictures to make your waist smaller. You have bad bi*ch tendencies."

Nyovest then revealed hat he was considering giving Kaybee a shout out post, congratulating him on his new single "Gugulethu" and how amazing his catalogue is then woke up to a shady tweet which put him off.





"To think i wanted to tweet homie yesterday about how amazing his catalog had become and how i love Gugulethu. Then i wake up to tweets like that? Lol. Batho ba rata go sogela batho. That dude is such a bad b*tch."

The "Banomoya" producer didn't appear to be phased by Mufasa's comment and called him a "Shotpan" and asked fans to tag him in Shotpan reactions.

The "Shotpan" comment hit a nerve with Nyovest prompting him to find old tweets of Kaybee calling him his "hero" and being "inspired" by the rapper. Referring to the "Fetch Your Life" producer as a "fan turned hater".

Kaybee hit back with the final blow and said that Nyovest is still his "hero" praising him for what he's done in the industry, however, it doesn't change the fact that he has bigger arms.

Tweeps were having a field day with their exchange and the two Mzansi artists were trending the entire day.

