Prince Kaybee gets into a twar over his friendship with Mampintsha

Weeks after Prince Kaybee issued a public apology for working with Mampintsha amid backlash on social media, a Twitter user decided to call Kaybee out again. Last month the award-winning DJ came under fire after he teased a collaboration with Mampintsha. Amid the outcry, Kaybee apologised for his "lack of judgment and insensitivity" and pledged to donate 50% of proceeds from the track to victims of gender-based violence (GBV). So this week when Prince Kaybee weighed in on football player Thembinkosi Lorch being arrested for assaulting a woman, social media users reminded Kaybee of his friendship with Mampintsha. Did you ask Mampintja this when you brought him to studio? https://t.co/R3clfD6O4N — Short-Base.💕 (@CynthiaKeleM) September 7, 2020 Mampintsha made headlines last year when his partner, Babes Wodumo, opened a case of assault against him after a video clip of him slapping her several times went viral and sparked outrage across the country. Babes and Mampintsha laid charges of assault against each other. Mampintsha was arrested and released on R2 000 bail.

He admitted to hitting Babes but claimed she assaulted him first.

Their assault cases were referred to Families SA for mediation and have since been resolved.

Kaybee told a fan who came to his defence to let the troll “have her moment”, and so the twar began.

“You see one thing about me is that I have the patience to take in all the insults you can ever throw at me, like I’m built like that, but one thing I do not understand is when someone swears if they don’t get their way. Debates are not for everyone,” replied Prince Kaybee.

The user powered through, insisting Prince Kaybee doesn’t care about GBV.

Lol its okay, let her have her moment, shine @CynthiaKeleM — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 8, 2020

You see one thing about me is that I have the patience to take in all the insults you can ever throw at me, like I’m built like that but one thing I do not understand is when someone swears if they don’t get their way. Debates are not for everyone❤️ https://t.co/f0HvCHL1v8 — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 8, 2020