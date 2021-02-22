Prince Kaybee gets tongues wagging with his comments on not respecting celebrities

Award-winning DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee has shared some pearls of wisdom with South Africans on celebrity culture. Taking to Twitter, the “Fetch Your Life” hitmaker reminded fans that celebrities had no power over them and that there was no need to respect them. “Celebrities hold no power over you, no need to respect them if there’s no personal encounter for them to earn your respect because someone would donate to charity and still abuse women. “Just appreciate talent and move because you don’t know what happens behind closed doors,” wrote Kaybee. Celebrities hold no power over you, no need to respect them if there’s no personal encounter for them to earn your respect because someone would donate to charity and still abuse women. Just appreciate talent and move because you don’t know what happens behind closed doors. — PROJECT HOPE (@PrinceKaybee_SA) February 18, 2021 This is not the first time Kaybee has offered advice to his followers.

Last week the star ruffled some feathers with his comments on rape.

While the intention of his tweet seems to be to encourage rape victims, many found his statement problematic.

The issue of rape was a hot topic on social media last week following news that the National Prosecuting Authority will not be prosecuting DJ duo Thato “DJ Fresh” Sikwane and Themba “Euphonik” Nkosi.

While the hitmaker did not make any reference to DJ Fresh or Euphonik, he made an impassioned plea.

“Please report rape immediately,” he wrote.

Many Twitter users responded to Kaybee, saying that reporting it immediately was not always possible.

Others told of their own experiences of reporting early but how it made no difference to the outcome.

One user took Kaybee to task saying that people who have not experienced rape should not comment on it.

“I personally feel that no one can comment on an issue they've never faced, rape is not only a physical act, it comes with a lot of trauma.

“There’s a lot of psychological trauma, shame and a lot of other things you can’t explain to people who have never been victims. Thulani shem,” tweeted the user.

Kaybee hit back saying that one did not need to experience something to raise awareness on it.

