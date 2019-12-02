Prince Kaybee. Picture: Instagram
DStv and Mzansi Magic announced the nominees for the third annual DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards (DMVCA) with Prince Kaybee leading the pack.

The awards, which are voted for by the public, aim to honour the year’s biggest achievers across 11 diverse entertainment categories, and to award the nominee who earns the highest number of votes overall as: The Ultimate Viewers’ Choice in a hotly contested race that has previously demanded that the winner get over million votes!

“We are thrilled to break the news of an even bigger and better 3rd edition. This fast growing annual celebration of Mzansi’s favourite talent lights up the lives of audiences across Africa’s home of entertainment: DStv  Viewers will not only be able to vote via the DStv App for the first time, we are also creating a new opportunity for thousands of eligible customers to attend the live event.  We will announce further details on this in due course,” said Simon Camerer, Chief Customer Officer at Multichoice South Africa.

Prince Kaybee leads the list with three nominations for Favourite Song of the Year, Favourite DJ and Favourite Music Artist or Group followed; with two nominations each for Kabza De Small for Favourite DJ and Favourite Rising Star, Sjava for  Favourite Song of the Year and Favourite Music Artist or Group; and Sho Madjozi for Favourite Music Artist or Group and Favourite Personality.


The nominees for the 2020 DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards are:

 
FAVOURITE SONG OF THE YEAR

De Mthuda & Njelic – Shesha

Prince Kaybee ft Indlovukazi, Supta & Afro Brotherz – Gugulethu

Sjava - Umama

Nasty C ft Rowlene – SMA (Vol. 1)

Kaygee DaKing & Bizizi ft Killer Kau – Kokota

 
FAVOURITE TV PRESENTER

Motshidisi Mohono

Nomsa Buthelezi

Moshe Ndiki

Thomas Mlambo

Jub Jub


FAVOURITE COMEDIAN 

Mpho Popps

Celeste Ntuli

Khanyisa Bunu

Skhumba Hlophe

Siyanda Maphumulo

FAVOURITE RISING STAR

Kabza De Small

Wiseman Mncube

Simthandile ‘SimTiger’ Tshabalala

Thato Moeng

Larona Moagi
 
FAVOURITE RADIO PERSONALITY

DJ Fresh

Kgomotso Matsunyane

Siphiwo ‘Spitch’ Nzawumbi

Seipati ‘Twasa’ Seoke

Khathide ‘Tshatha’ Ngobe

 
FAVOURITE ACTOR 

Molefi Monaisa

Bheki Sibiya

Presley Chweneyagae

Warren Masemola

Masoja Msiza


FAVOURITE ACTRESS 

Dawn Thandeka King

Zola Nombona

Florence Masebe

Sindi Dlathu

Tsholofelo Matshaba


FAVOURITE MUSIC ARTIST/GROUP

Prince Kaybee

Sjava

Sho Madjozi

King Monada

Dr Tumi

FAVOURITE DJ

DJ Maphorisa

DJ Speedsta

Prince Kaybee

DJ Sumbody

Kabza De Small


FAVOURITE SPORTS PERSONALITY

Thembi Kgatlana

Percy Tau

Siya Kolisi

Bongiwe Msomi

Refiloe Jane

 
FAVOURITE PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Bonang Matheba

Somizi Mhlongo

Anele Mdoda

Nomzamo Mbatha

Sho Madjozi

 