



"We are thrilled to break the news of an even bigger and better 3rd edition. This fast growing annual celebration of Mzansi's favourite talent lights up the lives of audiences across Africa's home of entertainment: DStv Viewers will not only be able to vote via the DStv App for the first time, we are also creating a new opportunity for thousands of eligible customers to attend the live event. We will announce further details on this in due course," said Simon Camerer, Chief Customer Officer at Multichoice South Africa.





Prince Kaybee leads the list with three nominations for Favourite Song of the Year, Favourite DJ and Favourite Music Artist or Group followed; with two nominations each for Kabza De Small for Favourite DJ and Favourite Rising Star, Sjava for Favourite Song of the Year and Favourite Music Artist or Group; and Sho Madjozi for Favourite Music Artist or Group and Favourite Personality.