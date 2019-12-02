DStv and Mzansi Magic announced the nominees for the third annual DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards (DMVCA) with Prince Kaybee leading the pack.
The awards, which are voted for by the public, aim to honour the year’s biggest achievers across 11 diverse entertainment categories, and to award the nominee who earns the highest number of votes overall as: The Ultimate Viewers’ Choice in a hotly contested race that has previously demanded that the winner get over million votes!
“We are thrilled to break the news of an even bigger and better 3rd edition. This fast growing annual celebration of Mzansi’s favourite talent lights up the lives of audiences across Africa’s home of entertainment: DStv Viewers will not only be able to vote via the DStv App for the first time, we are also creating a new opportunity for thousands of eligible customers to attend the live event. We will announce further details on this in due course,” said Simon Camerer, Chief Customer Officer at Multichoice South Africa.
Prince Kaybee leads the list with three nominations for Favourite Song of the Year, Favourite DJ and Favourite Music Artist or Group followed; with two nominations each for Kabza De Small for Favourite DJ and Favourite Rising Star, Sjava for Favourite Song of the Year and Favourite Music Artist or Group; and Sho Madjozi for Favourite Music Artist or Group and Favourite Personality.