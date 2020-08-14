Prince Kaybee questions how long Mampinstsha should be cancelled

Just days after apologising for featuring Mampintsha on a new song, Prince Kaybee has questioned for how long the musician should stay cancelled and not be features on songs with other musicians. Mampintsha faced backlash from Mzansi last year after his partner Babes Wodumo opened an assault case against him. This was after he physically attacked her in a video that went viral. The matter was later referred to Families SA for mediation and has since been resolved between the two. So much so that they are still together and still making music together. When Kaybee recently teased a collaboration with Mampintsha, he was dragged for featuring the star at a time when women were being celebrated and gender-based violence (GBV) was under the spotlight.

The award winning DJ and music producer apologised for being insensitive and offending some of his followers with the collaboration, but later responded to calls for him to remove Mampintsha from the song by asking for how long the musician should remain in exile.

He claimed Mampintsha was willing to use his talents to help others.

“Sorry my Queen, I just wanna know how long should we keep removing him because he is willing to use his talent to focus on rehabilitating those he has caused harm [to] and fund organisations through his talent. Not forgetting self-rehabilitation” Kaybee said.

In a discussion with a fan, he added that he was not looking for a fight, but just asking a question.

When told it may be triggering to those who see "abusive men carry on with no consequences, just carry on with life in whatever way", Kaybee said the request to remove Mampintsha was a "harsh one".

"But that's not what you said sister, you said remove him. Very harsh approach after what the man is willing to do to better himself and encourage other men not to do the same mistakes. I’d like for you to intentionally apply a different approach in understanding forgiveness."