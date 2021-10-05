Prince Kaybee says he was cancelled after nude leak

Local music producer Prince Kaybee said that after his nude picture was leaked online some, people have cancelled him. Taking to Twitter over the weekend, the “Fetch Your Life” hitmaker made a polarising post about why women are thriving in amapiano.

The producer claimed that due to amapiano being a “male-orchestrated“ genre, women have been able to thrive both front and behind the scene, and it has given them more opportunities than any ”modern-day feminist” group. Amapiano is a MALE orchestrated phenomenon that has afforded careers for women behind and in front of the scenes than any other modern day social media feminism group, so we achieve great things together when we don’t focus on gender politics. Shout out gents❤️ — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) October 3, 2021 One user agreed with the “Charlotte” hitmaker, but said he will be attacked online for this comment, which he quote tweeted and said: ”Some people have canceled me since that D**k pic so I don’t operate within the boundaries of perfection, no matter what I say I’m judged so let them attack.” Some people have canceled me since that Dick pic so I don’t operate within the boundaries of perfection, no matter what I say I’m judged so let them attack https://t.co/07VeNKBaPz — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) October 3, 2021 Earlier this year, Twitter was set ablaze when DMs were leaked on the Hot and Served Instagram page from a woman named Eurica detailing a conversation between her and Kaybee.

The “Banomoya” producer initially refuted the claims in now-deleted tweets and said: “But this isn't fair, wheres the rest of the screenshot, this is Eurica mos, a costume designer that came for costume measurements for videos to be shot in Capetown, there's a part where I tell her to hurry up I'm playing at 11, ai bo Eurica, sies. (sic)” However, another woman came forward with more alleged receipts in a now-deleted post, including an Instagram DM conversation and in the process leaked a nude picture of the “Gugulethu” hitmaker. Following the Twitter frenzy, Kaybee admitted that he cheated.