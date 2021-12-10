Prince Kaybee says lobolo is not needed
Award-winning DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee says he does not think lobolo is needed.
The DJ sparked a debate this week when he questioned the reason behind people paying lobolo (the traditional practice of paying a bride price).
The music maker started off by asking why people paid lobolo. After a number of Twitter users answered him, he came to his own conclusion.
Look at it like this, would you give away your daughter to someone who doesn’t show any form of security or any means to cater for his wife and family?— Sosobala (@Inyanga_Enkulu) December 8, 2021
“There’s a lot of women married by rich men but they are not taken care of, you showing me how much you have doesn’t mean anything. Secondly, I wouldn’t want lobola for my daughter, I don’t see the need for it,” he wrote.
There’s a lot of women married by rich men but they are not taken care of, you showing me how much you have doesn’t mean anything, secondly I wouldn’t want Lobola for my daughter, I don’t see the need for it. https://t.co/175tDmshEX— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) December 8, 2021
After reading up on some statistics on the topic, he wrote: “The pressure is really unnecessary.”
“So I read somewhere that some men take loans to pay Lobola, live trying to pay back the loan while paying for everything in the house then get divorced losing everything but debts. 35% of these men commit suicide.”
So I read somewhere that some men take loans to pay Lobola, live trying to pay back the loan while paying for everything in the house then get divorced losing everything but debts. 35% of these men commit suicide.— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) December 8, 2021
Earlier this month Kaybee said that his last album “The 4th Republic” didn’t perform well due to the rise in popularity of the amapiano genre.
The “Banamoya” hitmaker dropped his 24-track album in March, and while there were some hit tracks on the album, it didn’t receive as much fanfare compared to his previous work.
Earlier this year, he admitted that the relationship with his label, Universal Music, was in a rough patch. After a fan asked him if the situation was bad, and Kaybee responded: “It’s very bad, I submitted a single two months ago and it dropped two weeks ago, nothing on the radio monitor. I know Artists that dropped this past Thursday they charting already.”
Taking to Twitter and responding to a fan that said “The 4th Republic” wasn’t pushed enough, Kaybee said: ”Yeah it was fumbled, but part of it is the dominance of Amapiano, majority people want Amapiano.
“I was playing at a club two weeks ago and a girl approached me asking when am I playing it and also why am I not dancing like Waffles…”