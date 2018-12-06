Local music producer Prince Kaybee surprised his mom with a new Mercedes-Benz luxury car.
Following in the steps of AKA, Minnie Dlamini, Black Coffee and Natasha Thahane who all gifted their mothers with brand new cars.
The "Banomoya" DJ posted a pic of his mom receiving that with the caption: "Sho Oulady, here’s an early Christmas present to take you to the mall. I’m sorry I couldn’t be there and give you your gift personally but you know I got you! The part where you cry breaks me because not so long ago you were starving yourself so that I can eat.
And to all my fans, you guys made this possible so on behalf of my Mother, THANK YOU❤️ RE TSWA HOLE MOSADI !!! Kind Regards. Your Son, Kabelo Motsamai"
