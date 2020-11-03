Prince Kaybee warns fellow DJs 2021 is not on the house

Local music producer Prince Kaybee has given his fellow DJs some advice with the festive season around the corner.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the “Fetch Your Life” hitmaker said: “Dear DJs, next year might be a 2nd version of 2020, save that money you going to make in December, PLEASE.”

During the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, the entertainment industry came to a complete standstill as venues were closed, events were cancelled and the sale of alcohol was prohibited.

And while lockdown parties and live streams kept Mzansi entertained, only a few DJs, singers and music artists were able to an income. Most had to dive into their savings to get them through lockdown levels 5 to 2.

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest said he continued to pay his staff during this period, while AKA, who has been very vocal about the effects of the ongoing lockdown, claimed in July that he was down to his last R1 million.