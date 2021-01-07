Psyfo mourns loss of his mother, opera singer June ’Diva’ Kraus

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

TV personality and former child star Sidwell “Psyfo” Ngwenya is mourning the death of his mother, well-known opera singer, June “Diva” Kraus. The star announced the news via Instagram with a heartfelt dedication. He thanked his mom for the life she gave him through the years. Psyfo said his mother led a fulfilling life and passed away while pursuing her passion: travel. “Thank you for everything you ever did for me.

“You gave me a new destiny and a chance for a better life.

“As heartbreaking as it is to type this, I am also happy that you lived a full life and took your last breath doing what you love doing most, travelling to other countries.

“We will miss you and love you always,” wrote Psyfo.

June adopted Psyfo when he was 11 years old after his biological mom passed away.

June was a notable opera singer herself, performing for the likes of Nelson Mandela.

Psyfo's wife Aamirah took to social media with a tribute for her late mother-in-law.

“So many memories and stories to share about mama June.

“But most importantly, thank you for welcoming me into your family and home … to our diva in Africa,” wrote Aamirah.

In November last year, Psyfo tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend.

Aamirah opened up about the drama that went on behind the scenes to make their magical wedding day happen.

In the middle of the lockdown the couple initially decided to get married in court that only included parents which would be followed with an informal lunch.

After mulling over the idea, Aamirah said she felt the idea didn’t impress her any more and that she was “missing something“.

The couple went back to the drawing board and after changing their minds “20 times”, they decided on either having the wedding at a beach house or on top of a mountain.