It's been just over two weeks since Rachel Kolisi went apesh*t on social media, slamming a Cape Town fitness model for allegedly sliding into her husband, Siya's, DMs. In the days that followed her outburst, Rachel deactivated her Instagram account as she faced an onslaught of backlash for her controversial post in which she "named and shamed" a 23-year-old woman for allegedly sending raunchy snaps to Siya.

At the time, Marike Botha - the woman Rachel mentions in her post - defended herself in a since deleted post on social media, saying it was Siya who slid into her DMs first, adding that she hadn't done anything. Marike's manager also told Channel 24 that she would be seeking legal advice if she did not receive an apology from Rachel.

While Rachel it is unclear if Rachel did in fact apologise to Marike, she broke her social media silence last week when she shared a video in an effort to support the victims of Cyclone Idai, which hit Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Fans commenting on her post welcomed her back to the platform with open arms, thanking her for raising awareness for those in need of support.

One user wrote: "Welcome back dear, you've been missed. Thank you for standing up for what you believe in. You're such a strong woman, and an inspiration to many (sic)". While another said: "welcome back i would have hated to see you delete your account ,because you don't just post for entertainment but you are actually making a difference with your social media platforms. Keep inspiring , God knows we need it. (sic).