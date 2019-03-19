Rachel Kolisi. Picture: Instagram



Twitter has been abuzz since Monday with Rachel Kolisi's name holding steady on the trends list. The online frenzy comes after Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's wife took to her Instagram Stories to 'name and shame' a woman for allegedly sliding into her husband's DMs and sending him a raunchy snap.

The woman in question has since responded to the allegations, claiming that it was Siya who slid into hers first, and while the internet is still shook by the very personal matter that was shared with the world, both women have gone 'social media silent'. Rachel has deactivated her Instagram account and the "Instagram hottie" has set her account to private.





Meanwhile, Twitter as been debating the legal implications and motive behind Rachel's actions, with terms like "revenge porn," "embarrassing" and "insecure" making its way onto the threads. One user wrote: "Does Rachel know revenge porn is a crime?" One said Rachel needed to stop embarrassing herself and find a hobby.

Does Rachel Kolisi know that revenge porn is a crime? — sibaphiwe (@sibaphiwe) March 18, 2019

The way Rachel Kolisi conducts herself is very very embarrassing. Chasing down a woman who has blocked her, publicizing her private photo to slut shame her & also exposing her place of work. Sis is doing a lot. — Sibongile (@Sibongile_TR) March 18, 2019

can #RachelKolisi please find a hobby. Poor girl’s embarrassing herself. Im an avid rugby fan and she’s ruining it for me, every time the boks run into the field I’m going to think: ‘hai shem, poor siya is the emotionally abused husband who now has to battle the All Blacks’ — Yolande Erasmus (@YolandeErasmus1) March 19, 2019

While others were sympathetic to her "cause". One user wrote: "You have every right to stand up as a women and not be disrespected in that manner Rachel! I support your cause and believe you do not deserve being treated in that way #Respect #RachelKolisi (sic).

You have every right to stand up as a women and not be disrespected in that manner Rachel! I support your cause and believe you do not deserve being treated in that way #Respect #RachelKolisi — Barry Scharneck (@barry_scharneck) March 19, 2019

I feel for her. She was clearly desperate and mad as hell! We’ve all been there #RachelKolisi — Cassandra Bianca (@cassandrabianca) March 19, 2019

Siya, who is currently in New Zealand with his Stormers team preparing for a Super Rugby clash against the Hurricanes this weekend, is yet to respond on the matter.

#RachelKolisi's husband is up there with khloe's baby daddy Tristan Thompson 🤞😂😂 — Hulisani 🇿🇦 (@adeladeHulisani) March 19, 2019





#RachelKolisi @rugbysa it's so uncalled for to see our national team captain putting his wife through so much pain, why commit to a marriage if you still want to play around? This is sad because there are thousands of people that looks up to this guy as a leader, so disappointed. pic.twitter.com/2amfvKlGuc — T-KANI SA (@Tkani_MakeMoney) March 19, 2019

All you can do is to be LOVE. — Christo (@ChristoThurston) March 19, 2019





Rachel Kolisi must just call in metro fm's #AskAMan and just ask for advice tomorrow.#RachelKolisi #Siya pic.twitter.com/qTNP1NGxjp — M p hoe (@Mpho_Vuitton) March 18, 2019

Someone needs to tell #RachelKolisi that when a relationship turns you into such a person, it's time to reflect & leave. — Raised In Africa. (@paballo_patsa) March 19, 2019

*Not all WOMEN will get THIS.. https://t.co/NNdUEWjafy — 🇦lly (@Ally_Brittain) March 19, 2019

If you're going through his phone, you've already lost the battle. This is the problem with relationships. Your partner breaks ur trust, u forgive but you can't seem to forget. #RachelKolisi — #danieldrive (@slulu28) March 19, 2019





#RachelKolisi is single handedly ruining her own marriage. Girls will want him more just to prove a point, it's never going to stop. — Sbah🌺 (@ThatSbahle) March 19, 2019

Guys, #RachelKolisi is a mess. People will always try, no matter what. My person gets unsolicited nudes in his IG inbox all the time, but doesn't respond. He just blocks. I get them here and there too & do the same. Insecurity drives people to act out. Be more secure, Rachel. — Vikash (@VikashGajjar) March 19, 2019







