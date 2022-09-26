Rami Chuene hobnobs with Usher and Chance the Rapper at Global Citizen Festival: Accra

Not getting a ticket to the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival was a blessing in disguise for veteran actress Rami Chuene as she got to rub shoulders with Usher and Chance the Rapper at Global Citizen Festival: Accra in Ghana over the weekend.
Given all the disgruntled tweets and social media posts around the disaster that was the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival, Chuene was lucky in more ways than one.
She posted on her Instagram: “Since I didn’t get tickets for Delicious, I decided to go elsewhere to play with other kids and found this awesomely cool man…” @chancetherapper,” veteran actress Rami Chuene posted on her Instagram account.
@dineomoeketsi commented: “You won!!! This is 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”
“Play my friend 😍😍,” added kwa_mammkhize.
But the post that really got followers excited was the video of the “How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral” actress getting a hug from Grammy award-winning R&B star Usher.
In the video, Usher, after giving Chuene a hug, is seen complimenting her on her outfit.
It was akin to watching two friends catching up. Sweet.
Of course, industry colleagues and fans wasted little time in commenting on the post.
Actress salaminamosese wrote: “I’m so jealous. You met my ultimate crush!!! 🔥🔥🔥 yoh!!! Stephina bona hle!! I can’t breathe 😮😮😮.”
“Come Again!!!!!!!!!😮😮😮🔥,” post “Happiness Ever After” actress @renatestuurman.
Actress kekemphuthi_official added: “Wait!!!!😮😮😮😮🙆🏽♀️🙆🏽♀️🙆🏽♀️🙆🏽♀️Jesus please take the wheel!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥.”
A fan @itu_makgato commented: “Bathong Mmane Rami 😭😭😭😭 a whole Usher??? We were suffering at Delicious and you were with USHER??!! 😭😭😭😭😭🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 I Stan!”
At the end of the day, Chuene’s win-win situation left everyone green with envy. Talk about a blessing in disguise!