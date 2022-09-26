Rami Chuene hobnobs with Usher and Chance the Rapper at Global Citizen Festival: Accra

Not getting a ticket to the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival was a blessing in disguise for veteran actress Rami Chuene as she got to rub shoulders with Usher and Chance the Rapper at Global Citizen Festival: Accra in Ghana over the weekend. Given all the disgruntled tweets and social media posts around the disaster that was the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival, Chuene was lucky in more ways than one.

She posted on her Instagram: “Since I didn’t get tickets for Delicious, I decided to go elsewhere to play with other kids and found this awesomely cool man…” @chancetherapper,” veteran actress Rami Chuene posted on her Instagram account. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rami Chuene (@ramichuene) @dineomoeketsi commented: “You won!!! This is 🔥🔥🔥🔥.” “Play my friend 😍😍,” added kwa_mammkhize.

But the post that really got followers excited was the video of the “How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral” actress getting a hug from Grammy award-winning R&B star Usher. In the video, Usher, after giving Chuene a hug, is seen complimenting her on her outfit. It was akin to watching two friends catching up. Sweet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rami Chuene (@ramichuene) Of course, industry colleagues and fans wasted little time in commenting on the post. Actress salaminamosese wrote: “I’m so jealous. You met my ultimate crush!!! 🔥🔥🔥 yoh!!! Stephina bona hle!! I can’t breathe 😮😮😮.” “Come Again!!!!!!!!!😮😮😮🔥,” post “Happiness Ever After” actress @renatestuurman.

Actress kekemphuthi_official added: “Wait!!!!😮😮😮😮🙆🏽‍♀️🙆🏽‍♀️🙆🏽‍♀️🙆🏽‍♀️Jesus please take the wheel!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥.” A fan @itu_makgato commented: “Bathong Mmane Rami 😭😭😭😭 a whole Usher??? We were suffering at Delicious and you were with USHER??!! 😭😭😭😭😭🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 I Stan!” At the end of the day, Chuene’s win-win situation left everyone green with envy. Talk about a blessing in disguise!