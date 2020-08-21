Rasta botches portrait of Zenande Mfenyana, tweeps in stitches

Rasta’s botched portrait of Zenande Mfenyana leaves tweeps in stitches. When “The Queen” actress Zenande Mfenyane challenged Rasta, the notorious art painter retaliated. Just over a week ago Mfenyane tweeted that she will appreciate it if Rasta does not volunteer to do her painting when she’s passed on, so Rasta decided to honour her while she is still alive. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, August 15, the Mfenyane shared: “Please mark this tweet. The day of my funeral, please may I kindly not be sketched by Rasta. Ka hlompho please (with due respect)🙏🏽.” Please mark this tweet. The day of my funeral, please may I kindly not be sketched by Rasta. Ka hlompho please 🙏🏽 — Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) August 15, 2020 This comes shortly after Rasta, real name Lebani Sirenje, had unveiled his portrait of radio and television legend Bob Mabena who was laid to rest over the past weekend.

Rasta who is known for his "unflattering" paintings, which are mostly done at celebrity and famous people's funerals, was seen sketching the radio icon’s portrait outside the Mabena home in Centurion, while the family were preparing for the funeral service.

As expected the end results of the painting had Mzansi confused.

His portrait of Mabena sparked debate on Twitter with some saying the artist needs to be stopped as the portrait nothing like the radio icon.

Woke up very early to honor the Legendary @mabena_bob at his workplace, home and last place to rest pic.twitter.com/BvSbe6fPZo — Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) August 15, 2020

In spite of the heavy criticism for the lack of accuracy of his portraits, Rasta’s doesn’t seem fazed, instead, he keeps rolling out those portraits. He’s now included living subjects to his artwork.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, proud of his work, Rasta unveiled Mfenyana’s sketch, with a caption: “Since she rather not be painted on her funeral, I thought I'd honour her while she's still alive. Happy women's month @Zenande_Mcfen.”

Since she rather not be painted on her funeral, I thought I'd honor her while she's still alive



Happy women's month @Zenande_Mcfen pic.twitter.com/mVeiFX7aQF — Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) August 20, 2020

Tweeps were having a field day with Rasta’s painting, see below reaction on Twitter.

Rasta will humble you, whether you are dead or alive. Ask Zenande 😂 pic.twitter.com/CAuuzl4bKI — Fisokuhle Zwane (@PhysohMadness) August 20, 2020

Rasta is the best comedian ever😂🤣🤣😂🤣🤣 without saying a single word ....I Salute You✊🏿✊🏿🤣😂😂 I'm finished pic.twitter.com/K0gH9hXERJ — I'm Thapelo💙🇿🇦🌻🖤 (@AfricanHairCli1) August 20, 2020

This is Women Abuse wena Rasta!! pic.twitter.com/p4cNl66znk — Vuyo (@YungMaverick6) August 20, 2020

Rasta is a legend shame. Undefeated 🤣🤣🤣👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/TSytRI6ptr — Albert M🌐👣 (@Mabitsela_Ali) August 20, 2020

Rasta is on another level, failing even to draw those signs⚠️ay 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hx8cODNeBv — Roewy (@ronaldanele) August 20, 2020

Below some of Rasta’s latest sketches, which include former actress Palesa Mocuminyane, ANC Women's League leader Bathabile Dlamini and Lerato Kganyago.

Happy women's day pic.twitter.com/YXTE3zldOi — Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) August 9, 2020