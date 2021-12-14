’Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ star Naledi Willers to be laid to rest in Botswana

Reality TV star Naledi Willers is to be laid to rest in her home country of Botswana.

The star’s family announced via her social media platforms that there will be a memorial in Johannesburg this week, followed by a private burial in Palapye, Botswana. “The friends & family of Naledi Willers wishes to invite you to a (Live Streaming) of her Memorial Service to be held at Houghton Hotel on Wednesday, December 15. “Due to Covid protocols, attendance is only open to family & friends. Steaming links will be available on the day of the memorial,” read the post.

See below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naledi Willers (@nana01gp) Naledi died last Tuesday. She was a model, TV personality and businesswoman, best known for her time on The Real Housewives of Johannesburg. She was a full-time cast member during season one. While it has not been confirmed as the cause of death, Naledi opened up about having been diagnosed with stage 2 triple-negative breast cancer in 2019.