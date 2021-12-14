’Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ star Naledi Willers to be laid to rest in Botswana
Share this article:
Reality TV star Naledi Willers is to be laid to rest in her home country of Botswana.
The star’s family announced via her social media platforms that there will be a memorial in Johannesburg this week, followed by a private burial in Palapye, Botswana.
“The friends & family of Naledi Willers wishes to invite you to a (Live Streaming) of her Memorial Service to be held at Houghton Hotel on Wednesday, December 15.
“Due to Covid protocols, attendance is only open to family & friends. Steaming links will be available on the day of the memorial,” read the post.
See below:
Naledi died last Tuesday. She was a model, TV personality and businesswoman, best known for her time on The Real Housewives of Johannesburg. She was a full-time cast member during season one.
While it has not been confirmed as the cause of death, Naledi opened up about having been diagnosed with stage 2 triple-negative breast cancer in 2019.
“If I look like I've just been through a war, it's because I have. In November 2019, I was diagnosed with stage 2 triple-negative breast cancer. This was also the day I wrote the last exam of my law degree, while waiting for the call bearing my results.
“The world buckled down and braced for the impact of Covid-19 while each day I was terrified of an encounter with the virus while on chemotherapy could result in my death due to my compromised immune system.
“In truth, the lockdown also offered me shelter to go through all I have and still am going through out of the public eye. Life is what you make it, and we choose how to look at things. This is how I chose to look at my reality,” she said at the time.