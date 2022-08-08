Refilwe Modiselle stops social media commentators in their tracks

Multi-award winning actress and model Refilwe Modiselle is blocking out the noise on social media. She recently tweeted: “I've never been one to take senseless public opinion & commentary to mind! PEOPLE aren't my God . That's why I've continued to thrive in paving my own way.

“I'm not here to please people, I'm here to live my life unapologetically & fulfill my God given purpose 🕯️🤍✨🙌🏻📿🔥🤗.” I've never been one to take senseless public opinion & commentary to mind! PEOPLE aren't my God . That's why I've continued to thrive in paving my own way.

I'm not here to please people, I'm here to live my life unapologetically & fulfill my God given purpose 🕯️🤍✨🙌🏻📿🔥🤗 — Refilwe Modiselle (@vanillablaq) August 8, 2022 The tweet could be linked to her new role on the debut episode of “The Executives”, which aired on SABC1 over the weekend. Modiselle made her stance very clear before the social media commentary comes rolling in.

On the show, Modiselle acts alongside seasoned actors Lesley Musina, Pamela Zulu, Llewellyn Cordier, Camilla Waldman, Gcina Nkosi, Daniel Hadebe and Fezile Makhanya. The new series takes viewers into the world of a powerful and successful Chief Magistrate Bonginkosi Khumalo, who is on the verge of being appointed as the next Concourt Judge of Ilanga Province. On Twitter, her fans appreciated the honesty in the tweet.

@siphe_skin replied: “That's why we love you ❤️🙌.” That's why we love you ❤️🙌 — Siphe Sikhumba (@siphe_skin) August 8, 2022 @Sizwe_Tshona tweeted: “I Stan a Queen!💙😘👑.” @Inqolobane5 commented: “Love people but would not die nor do coffee with any 🤞🏾 just love the idea that there are people and they are breathing.”

Modiselle has been a force to be reckoned with in her quest to raise awareness about albinism. In her most recent project she spoke to UK’s TalkTV’s Petrie Hosken about her journey as the first professional fashion model with albinism. “I’ve become far more than Africa’s first successful model with albinism through my journey… one is doing some incredible things 🔥🔥🔥…. There’s a lot of growth & accomplishments that came from how it all began,’’ she said.

