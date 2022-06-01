Refilwe Modiselle to Jamie Bartlett: Thank you for your kindness towards me

Multi-award winning actress and model Refilwe Modiselle took to her Instagram page this week, to pay her respects to Jamie Bartlett, who died on Monday, May 23. Reflecting on her last moments with the “Rhythm City” star, Modiselle wrote: “The last conversation we had was a goodbye I didn't see coming.

She continued: “The world can be a cold place, but there are beings that exist/have existed to make a positive impact with the beautiful souls they carry. In her heart-warming post, which is accompanied by snaps of her and the iconic actor and performer, the star took a moment to express her gratitude to her friend. “Thank you Jamie for being just that: a damn incredible soul with so much love & light to give to even strangers & a whirlwind of talent.

“Thank you @realjamiebartlett for your playful nature, warmth & kindness towards me every time (we go way back to ETV Kasi tours). “Rest in Power King...Rest Gentle Giant. You definitely were here,” expressed the “White Gold” star. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refilwe Vanillablaq Modiselle (@refilwemodiselle) The family confirmed that Bartlett died in his sleep due to a cardiac arrest. He was 55.

“It is with deep pain and loss that the management of Jamie Bartlett, South African film, television and theatre actor and icon, confirms that he passed on,” read the statement. “He took his last breath on the 23rd of May 2022 in his sleep while surrounded by his loved ones after suffering a cardiac arrest. “He will be sorely missed by his family and friends, partner and amazing fans.”

The family also confirmed that Bartlett would be laid to rest on Thursday, June 2, in a private ceremony in Cape Town. A public memorial service will be held on Monday, June 6, at a popular joint, Zone 6 Venue, Diepkloof, Soweto. “Jamie’s management will be hosting a memorial service for his loyal supporters and those who loved him. It will be held on Monday, the 6th June in Johannesburg, at Zone 6, in Soweto,” read the updated family statement shared on his Instagram page this week.

