Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Renowned SA jazz musician Musa Manzini has died

The late SA jazz musician Musa Manzini, pictured playing the piano.

Musa Manzini. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Share

Messages of condolences have flooded social media after the death of renowned jazz musician Musa Manzini.

The 51-year-old artist died on Monday, May 15, at the Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg after suffering a fatal seizure.

In 2018, the former music composer for “Generations” and “Backstage” made headlines after undergoing a craniotomy operation while being awake. Manzini lay on the operating table, playing his guitar while doctors removed a brain tumour.

The specialist resident neurosurgeon at the time, Dr Basil Enicker, said an awake craniotomy was a technique used for patients undergoing surgical procedures in “eloquent” areas of the brain.

Enicker explained: “Eloquent brain is a part of the brain tissue that performs an important function and if removed results in paralysis or sensory or speech problems.”

More on this

The master bass player was born in Swaziland and then moved to Cape Town where he studied at the University of Cape Town. He later moved to Johannesburg to pursue a solo career in music.

Industry mates and followers of Manzini’s music expressed their condolences on social media.

@nothembaujx wrote: “Such sad news to start the week 💔 condolences to the family and loved ones #[email protected] You fought a hard battle 🕯️Your musical legacy will live forever ❤️🎸🎸🎸.”

@MmatshekoMosito wrote: “Veteran journo Lehana Tsotetsi filed a report a few years ago about how SA jazz [email protected] played his guitar through his brain surgery. Manzini was something else…he understood the healing powers of sound that kept him alive. #RiPMusaManzini.”

@siphohotstix wrote: “Oh no man,this is soooo,so sad what a tragedy💔😟😟I guess he is now at Peace from his affliction,Thank you Musa for sharing your gift with US,South Africa is poorer condolences to your Family and MHSRIEP 💔😭.”

@SAMROMusic wrote: “SAMRO is saddened by the passing of award-winning Jazz Musician and Bass Guitarist Musa Manzini. We express heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the broader music industry.”

Share

