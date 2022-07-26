RHOCT’s RushTush debuts her baby bump

The latest episode of “The Real Housewives of Cape Town” (RHOCT) was all about family ties as fans were treated to a glimpse of the ladies spending time with their little ones. Viewers saw the big moment when qualified personal trainer and online coach Rushda Moosajee, fondly known as RushTush, found out that she was expecting her fourth child.

The fitness entrepreneur is already a mother to three boys and certainly wasn't ready to add another member to her family. During her diary session, she explained that she hoped that this would be the year for her to take some time out from being pregnant and squeeze in some time for a much needed girls trip. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs Rushda Moosajee 🍑 (@rushtush) Life, unfortunately, had different plans.

The fitness mogul did a good job hiding her baby bump at recent public events like the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice awards, where her bump was hidden by her outfit. Following the third episode, she shared with her followers a snap of her bump and shared how it's been fun to see people's reactions when they learn this is her fourth child. Meanwhile, Thato Montse’s back might be sore from all the weight of carrying the episodes with the drama surrounding her relationship.

The ladies, Mrs Leo, RushTush, Beverley Steyn and Rooksie, had met up for lunch at The Grand, and of course, Montse’s antics at the last event was the main course. Loveline Abinokhauno, aka Mrs Leo, made some eyebrow-raising comments about Montse’s abusive relationship. Mrs Leo expressed that Montse’s behaviour could be what is bringing out the monster in her man. Luckily, not everyone at the table agreed with her stance, with both Rooksie and RushTush making it known that no man should abuse a woman, no matter the circumstances.

Montse did shed more light on her situation with her partner while speaking to Rooksie during their one-on-one, and she has had quite a turbulent relationship with him. She also set straight that, in fact, she did not walk to RushTush’s event despite telling the ladies she did. Montse made sure to get her best twerk on at Mrs Leo’s son Connor's first birthday, which seemed more of an adult’s party with all those high-end liquor bottles.