Riky Rick says something good will come from this difficult time
As the country comes to grips with the increase in coronavirus cases in Mzansi, social distancing and now a 21-day lockdown, rapper Riky Rick said that something good will come of this difficult time.
The "Boss Zonke" hitmaker said on Twitter, “This will most probably be the most difficult year for most of us, but something tells me goods things will come if we use these times to organise our lives and re-evaluate our lifestyles. Financially and spiritually ... a lot of work to do.”
Other celebrities such as Cassper Nyovest called on South Africans to adhere to the lockdown rules and make sure they stay safe.
This will most probably be the most difficult year for most of us BUT something tells me goods things will come if we use these times to organize our lives and re-evaluate our lifestyles. Financially and Spiritually. Alot of work to do.— MR MAKHADO™️ (@rikyrickworld) March 20, 2020
Okay shap, People of South Africa, now is not the time to be sneaky, tricky or childish. Stay at home, practice good hygiene and do as you're told for the next 21 days. Skaba tleva!!!— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 23, 2020
....stay home.— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) March 23, 2020
....all will be well. Amen 🙏— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) March 23, 2020