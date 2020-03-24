Riky Rick says something good will come from this difficult time

As the country comes to grips with the increase in coronavirus cases in Mzansi, social distancing and now a 21-day lockdown, rapper Riky Rick said that something good will come of this difficult time.









The "Boss Zonke" hitmaker said on Twitter, “This will most probably be the most difficult year for most of us, but something tells me goods things will come if we use these times to organise our lives and re-evaluate our lifestyles. Financially and spiritually ... a lot of work to do.”

As most of the country is social distancing in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus, Riky thinks people needed to use this time to organise their lives and re-evaluate their lifestyles.