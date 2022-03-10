Ringo Madlingozi’s son Phila dragged by SA BeyHive

Former “Idols SA” contestant Phila Madlingozi landed on the wrong side of the BeyHive after he posted a tweet about Beyoncé. Taking to Twitter, Ringo Madlingozi’s son decided to say that Beyoncé needs to retire in a post that seemed to come out of the blue.

Story continues below Advertisment

The South African delegation of the BeyHive, Beyoncé stans, didn’t take too kindly to his tweet, with many members dragging him and some saying the fact that he’s Ringo’s son couldn’t give him a successful career. “Glad u took time out of your busy schedule of posting aggressively below average singing videos to speak on Beyoncé. “I want to tell you that you’ll never be anything more than an Idols reject who’s biggest claim to fame is being a mediocre stain on his fathers legacy,” said @TheTitanBaddie.

Glad u took time out of your busy schedule of posting aggressively below average singing videos to speak on Beyonce. I want to tell you that you'll never be anything more than an idols reject who's biggest claim to fame is being a mediocre stain on his fathers legacy ❤ https://t.co/SH0Xzr7XbR — Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) March 9, 2022 “This tweet is probably the biggest interaction you’ve ever gotten in your career,” commented @bestThatoever. This tweet is probably the biggest interaction you've ever gotten in your career. https://t.co/c1Aw7UG607 — Leina ke Thato 🏳️‍🌈 (@bestThatoever) March 9, 2022 “Beyoncé still sells out stadium tours. You got your bookings email in your bio praying for any gig. Focus on yourself,” said @zone_bullying.

Story continues below Advertisment

Beyonce still sells out stadium tours. You got your bookings email in your bio praying for any gig. Focus on yourself. https://t.co/UTc6pV7w7W — Meloni (@zone_bullying) March 9, 2022 “They said ‘call your dad about your FLOP career first’,” commented @RestiveMllenial. They said "call your dad about your FLOP career first" 😭😭 https://t.co/G3xadti9L3 pic.twitter.com/wLqJdC3TwT — ✨ (@RestiveMllenial) March 9, 2022 “Hayi cha you can’t even nepotism right but you have the audacity to talk about beyoncé? Love yourself,” said @NoButterscotch6.

Story continues below Advertisment

Hayi cha you can't even nepotism right but you have the audacity to talk about beyoncé? Love yourself ❤️ https://t.co/n8fLeZfe3H — Lindt (@NoButterscotch6) March 9, 2022 “the desperation from south african struggling artists for a hit tweet is embarrassing. focus on having fame that isn’t your father’s,” said @NtateZagadat. the desperation from south african struggling artists for a hit tweet is embarrassing. focus on having fame that isn’t your father’s https://t.co/rdY3vyXAq7 — Blue Ivy’s Tale (@NtateZagadat) March 9, 2022 “Says a nepotism baby with a career that never took off,” commented @sadgurlAmor. Says a nepotism baby with a career that never took off. https://t.co/u56U9vgFTE — BEY ALIVE AMOR (@sadgurlAmor) March 9, 2022 “Bro you chose the wrong beyhive to choose violence against, now look! your father and your career is catching smoke!” commented @Samkelo94Mngadi.

Story continues below Advertisment

Bro you chose the wrong beyhive to choose violence against, now look! your father and your career is catching smoke! https://t.co/cvla5APUHD — Samkelo (@Samkelo94Mngadi) March 9, 2022 Following the backlash, the “Igaqa Le Ice“ singer hosted a Twitter Space to defend his statement. However, the BeyHive didn’t rest and came for him there too. This isn’t the first time a local public figure has come under fire from the Hive – Anele Mdoda still faces constant scrutiny for her comments about Kelly Rowland’s looks.