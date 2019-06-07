Nichume. Picture: Twitter

Playing the "blame game" seems to be a common trend among fans when they lose one of their favourite stars to suicide. This time around, media personality and singer Denise Zimba is in the firing line for allegedly cyber bullying house vocalist Nichume Siwundla. Nichume, who reached the height of her fame when she lent her voice to Mobi Dixon's hit "Bhutiza," was as found at a friend’s place on Thursday night, following an apparent suicide.

News of the rising star's death comes just days after Zimba's tweet about the singer got fans on Twitter raging with anger as many insinuate that Zimba's cyber bullying could have incited Nichume's death.

“No disrespect to the artist BUT ... For a DEBUT single, do you think that this is of great standard... who approved this art work? …,” tweeted Zimba on Wednesday following the announcement of Nichume's debut single "Thobela."

No disrespect to the artist BUT . For a DEBUT single, do you think that this is of great standard... who approved this art work? ... pic.twitter.com/fhO8uCdZDD — Denise Zimba (@MissDeniseZimba) April 5, 2019

While Twitter is divided on "blaming Zimba" for Nichume's death, some came Zimba's defence. See the mixed reactions below:

This typa bullying cost us her... Hope you happy now Denise — All About Hip Hop + R&B (@MusicReviews_za) June 7, 2019

This is the reason why people are mad at Denise. She Should Have Handled This Differently Rather Than Publicly Call Nichume out.. I Get Why People are Mad... pic.twitter.com/dcXZi7HAuc — N O M N D A Y I (@bucsbruh) June 7, 2019

People attacking Denise for #RIPNichume .So what if Denise commits suicide as well? Just a rough scenario...will it be justice enough for y'all? pic.twitter.com/8ub0nvoru6 — baelish💋 (@MakMalinga) June 7, 2019

We don’t even know y the girl decided to commit suicide and we’re blaming Denise,people get criticized over their work now n then and we give our opinions,Denise might have over did it but to pin Nichume’s death on her it’s just CRAZY!#HandsOfDenise #RIPNichume — Neo Malope💎 (@malope_neo) June 7, 2019

I cannot believe people are even linking #denise to #ripnichume 's death.#denise did not make her kill herself. The girl was fighting demons we know nothing about. @MissDeniseZimba commented of artwork, that's all. People's work get's critiqued daily. So what. pic.twitter.com/9DtJViMlci — #BarbzSouthAfrica (@yandi_masina) June 7, 2019

While the circumstances surrounding Nichume's death are still unclear, tributes continue to pour in for the late musician on social media.

We're deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a shining star & celebrated musician Nichume Refeloe Siwundla - a talented daughter of the soil whose lovely voice reverberated in our hearts & gifted us lasting memories. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. #RIPNichume pic.twitter.com/QXjl06l4bn — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) June 7, 2019

#RipNichume I’m lost for words 💔 How do I continue without you 😭 pic.twitter.com/NfKwsMnZ6d — Mobi Dixon (@mobidixon) June 7, 2019