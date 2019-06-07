Nichume. Picture: Twitter

Playing the "blame game" seems to be a common trend among fans when they lose one of their favourite stars to suicide. This time around, media personality and singer Denise Zimba is in the firing line for allegedly cyber bullying house vocalist Nichume Siwundla.

Nichume, who reached the height of her fame when she lent her voice to Mobi Dixon's hit "Bhutiza," was as found at a friend’s place on Thursday night, following an apparent suicide.

News of the rising star's death comes just days after Zimba's tweet about the singer got fans on Twitter raging with anger as many insinuate that Zimba's cyber bullying could have incited Nichume's death.

“No disrespect to the artist BUT ... For a DEBUT single, do you think that this is of great standard... who approved this art work? …,” tweeted Zimba on Wednesday following the announcement of Nichume's debut single "Thobela."

While Twitter is divided on "blaming Zimba" for Nichume's death, some came Zimba's defence. See the mixed reactions below:

While the circumstances surrounding Nichume's death are still unclear, tributes continue to pour in for the late musician on social media.

IOL