Rouge defends Pearl Thusi's stance on xenophobia

Local rapper Rouge has come out in support of Pearl Thusi and her stance on xenophobia. This comes after Pearl was attacked on social media when she expressed her feelings on the situation. Last week the "Queen Sono" star tweeted, "Killing African nationals that reside in South Africa is something I will never defend. Defending borders drawn by colonizers will never be something I limit myself with", she tweeted. She ended the tweet with the hashtag, #IamAnAfrican. Within minutes many Twitter users found the tweet offensive and attacked the "Catching Feelings" actress for her thoughts. This week Rouge took to Twitter to defend Pearl.

The "Dololo" hitmaker, who recently released her latest single "One By One", said that Pearl was speaking facts and that as a first-generation South African with Congolese heritage, her heart breaks when xenophobia rears its ugly head in the country.

"Pearl Thusi is speaking and has beeeeen speaking so much truth when it comes to Xenophobia in South-Africa. People don't wanna address it or acknowledge it but this is such a real problem in South Africa. As a first Generation South-African with Congolese heritage I cringe," she tweeted.

Pearl Thusi is speaking and has beeeeen speaking so much truth when it comes to Xenophobia in South-Africa. People don't wanna address it or acknowledge it but this is such a real problem in South Africa. As a first Generation South-African with Congolese heritage I cringe 💔 — ONE BY ONE MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW ❤️ (@Rouge_Rapper) June 20, 2020

Rouge hit back at those who said she should go back to the Congo.

"Lol firstly I was born and raised here so as a South African, I have every right to be here. Secondly, you can never make me feel ashamed of my background. Never. I'm very proud to be Congolese," she fired back.