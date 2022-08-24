Rouge on dropping a dual single release: ‘Label couldn’t pick’

Award-winning rapper, TV presenter and actress Rouge has been quite a busy woman this August. She has performed at the Miss South Africa pageant finale, a film, “Whatever It Takes” that she is apart of has premiered and she’s released a brand new dual single titled, “Summer Feels” and “O.T.T”, an offering built for the hardcore Rouge fan.

IOL Entertainment caught up with Rouge to find out more about her projects and her new music. On the Miss South Africa pageant stage, Rouge joined musician Elaine and fellow female rappers Boity and Nadia Nakai, for an electrifying performance that showed off the power of women working together. Rouge said agreeing to be a part of the performance was a “no-brainer” for her.

“It was an opportunity to set foot into what was normal before Covid-19, and hearing that this was pro female and hearing the girls that were going to be on it. “We wanted to be a part of something that spoke to the females, even the messaging was all about empowerment, inner beauty, self acceptance and uplifting one another,” she shared. The musician recalled how on the day, the ladies were all filled with nerves ahead of their big performance but they leaned towards each other for support, remembering their raps and surviving in heels through the performance.

“The support was insane amongst the ladies, we were all looking out for each other. Me and Nadia were in the background reciting our raps to each other, there was a lot of support. Reminding each other, there is a girl in the corner to support you,” she shared. After a mini hiatus, Rouge has given her fans what they have been longing for - new music. But instead of giving them just one track, she has dropped two offerings “Summer Feels” and “O.T.T (over the top)”. As to why she opted to go this unusual route, Rouge proudly said the “label couldn’t pick” and opted to drop both tracks that cater to her wide range of fans.

Having her label, Warner Music, opt to drop both her singles is something Rouge is pleased about as this is something that is rare in music. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rouge 🇨![CDATA[]]>🇩![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@rouge_rapper) On the track “Summer Feels”, the musician is introduced in a different light to her fans, swanking melodic vocal skill alongside a sonically mellow and sultry beat that positions her in an ultra-femme and soft light. “Why don’t we drop a dual, it’s also been a while since they heard from me, it would be nice to give them more than a sample. In terms of getting excited for the different types of sounds that I’m going to be playing in terms of my musical journey,” remarked the musician.

The tracks cater for two different musical styles but fans are able to still pick up the authentic Rouge. Having been in the industry for over a decade, she has shown her potential but she remarks that she still has more to showcase and has her eyes set on higher heights beyond rap music and tapping into the African market. “That was the conversation I had with the label, I don’t just want to be known as a rapper, I am more than that. I sing, I dance, I do Afro, I can do French, I can do Lingala. I can do all these things that I want to bring into the music space so there isn’t a certain group that is left out in terms of my support base,” said Rouge.

Rouge said that the fact there is a market in South Africa that don’t know pushes her to tap into those markets, where people don’t know about her and show people and the world just how much potential she has and her ability to reinvent herself as an artist. The musician still has more music in store for her fans and she has plans to release an album. She does note that she will be doing things differently for her roll-out. “This is differently going to be catered and driven toward supporters. I kind of want them to feel like they are part of the process before the album drops,” shared Rouge.

As to who will feature on the project, Rouge has name dropped Shekhinah, Sarkodie, there are conversations with Yemi Alade and Costa Titch. She also hopes to work with Elaine, Nadia Nakai and Boity. The rapper has been cast in new eVOD film “Whatever it Takes”, along with acclaimed actors Thandy Matlaila and Khulu Skenjana. In the action-packed film she portrays the character of Sindi. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rouge 🇨![CDATA[]]>🇩![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@rouge_rapper) Having a degree from the University of Pretoria, in Film and Drama and musical theatre certainly came in handy for Rouge as she wasn’t a stranger on the set.

“It wasn’t as foreign to me, it was obviously a new experience in terms of taking it on a bigger scale now, after being focused on my music career. So now I’m finally dabbling in it and using my degree,” said Rouge. While some concepts on set were things Rouge had knowledge of, she did have her first on-screen kiss, which was a totally new experience that had her “freaking out” but Skenjana guided her and was a complete gentleman and helped her through the process. Seeing her face on the film’s billboard at OR Tambo International Airport has been a mind-blowing experience for Rouge.