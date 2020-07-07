Royalty Soapie Awards to be recorded in studio

"The show must go on" so goes the famous saying and that is exactly the case with The Royalty Soapie Awards. The fourth installment is set to take stage as South Africa’s first awards ceremony recorded in a studio environment. The Covid-19 pandemic has challenged corporates to be creative and agile to deal with the realities of facing these unconventional times. For the first time in its infant history, the awards has embraced the opportunity to extend itself and come up with innovative, technology-driven and visually exciting way to recognise the South African soap opera industry. “The entertainment sector has played a vital role in offering escapism in these trying and unprecedented times. We felt the need to find means to honour and celebrate the talent and to encourage new talent within the television industry.

"We yield the call to productions to take part as submissions for entries open on the 16th July 2020 and will close on the 30th July 2020” said Winnie Ntshaba, founder and CEO of the awards.

The awards will be recorded in-studio under strict safety measures with no in-venue physical audience invited whilst observing social distancing with very few crew members on-site for the recording.

While the Royalty Soapie Awards ceremony will differ from the previous years, this years awards will still bring a well-deserved recognition boasting the glitz and glamour complimented by a high-value production packed with entertainment. This new approach allows for RSAs to reach a broader audience, with the viewers having a front-row experience in the comfort of their homes.

“Each year we see storytelling evolve with the production quality, creativity and excellence peaking high. We hope to continue shining light to the arts by celebrating the actors that make each scene seem effortless, from those who are bold to pen down their imagination and to the unsung heroes behind the scenes,” added Ntshaba.

Get ready to submit entries on the 16th July 2020 when submissions open.