INTERNATIONAL - The Ndlovu Youth choir is still making waves on social media following their electric performance at America's Got Talent this week.





All the show's judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough gave the choir standing ovation. The choir made it to the show's final and Twitter is abuzz with a massive amount of support for the group.





Take a look at the messages of support posted on social media for The Ndlovu Youth choir below:





Our @AGT final performance is on Tue 17:00 PST (Wed 02:00AM SA time). We’re giving everything to take our performance to the next level, the hours of rehearsals are paying off big time! We can’t wait to unleash our energy & excitement. #agt 🔥🔥🔥🇿🇦🇺🇸❤️🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/wAy3VM34IH — Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) September 15, 2019





@ChoirAfrica you have shown the immense talent South Africa possess. Your breathtaking performances have showcased Mzansi's artistic & vibrant culture. You are a true inspiration to our youth. Africa is proud & WE WISH YOU ALL THE BEST IN THE FINALS #AGT https://t.co/0ubVvKIbJH — Department of Arts & Culture (@ArtsCultureSA) September 17, 2019





Guys dont forget to support The Ndlovu Choir on @AGT in the finals tonight at 2AM — Am I Next? (@MillieIAm) September 17, 2019





NDLOVU choir getting ready for tonight !!! https://t.co/9ZMBcj9IfU — Sandy Smith (@SandyNumerology) September 17, 2019

Good luck our thoughts and prayers are with you 🇿🇦🙏🏻 #ndlovuchoir — Toxie (@Toxophilite3) September 17, 2019

Just heard what Ndlovu Youth Choir did to Ed Sheeran's Shape of You. Pretty impressive — One Shot Mahlase! (@Ceeya_Mav) September 17, 2019









waiting for the big announcement 🇿🇦🇺🇸🇿🇦🇺🇸🇿🇦🇺🇸🇿🇦🇺🇸

Ndlovu Youth Choir #AGT pic.twitter.com/jPhSmsh4lv — sis Wendy Womphakathi (@WendyWomphakath) September 17, 2019









M so inspired by Ndlovu youth choir.

Bring it home ....America got talent#Power — @lavad (@LavadDonald) September 17, 2019









The choir wowed the crowds as they showcased their talent with their rendition of Vicky Sampson's song, "African Dream".