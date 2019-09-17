Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: Twitter
INTERNATIONAL - The Ndlovu Youth choir is still making waves on social media following their electric performance at America's Got Talent  this week.  

The choir wowed the crowds as they showcased their talent with their rendition of Vicky Sampson's song, "African Dream".

All the show's judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough gave the choir standing ovation. The choir made it to the show's final and Twitter is abuzz with a massive amount of support for the group. 

Take a look at the messages of support posted on social media for The Ndlovu Youth choir below: 










