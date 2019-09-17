Our @AGT final performance is on Tue 17:00 PST (Wed 02:00AM SA time). We’re giving everything to take our performance to the next level, the hours of rehearsals are paying off big time! We can’t wait to unleash our energy & excitement. #agt 🔥🔥🔥🇿🇦🇺🇸❤️🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/wAy3VM34IH— Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) September 15, 2019
@ChoirAfrica you have shown the immense talent South Africa possess. Your breathtaking performances have showcased Mzansi's artistic & vibrant culture. You are a true inspiration to our youth. Africa is proud & WE WISH YOU ALL THE BEST IN THE FINALS #AGT https://t.co/0ubVvKIbJH— Department of Arts & Culture (@ArtsCultureSA) September 17, 2019
Guys dont forget to support The Ndlovu Choir on @AGT in the finals tonight at 2AM— Am I Next? (@MillieIAm) September 17, 2019
NDLOVU choir getting ready for tonight !!! https://t.co/9ZMBcj9IfU— Sandy Smith (@SandyNumerology) September 17, 2019
Good luck our thoughts and prayers are with you 🇿🇦🙏🏻 #ndlovuchoir— Toxie (@Toxophilite3) September 17, 2019
Just heard what Ndlovu Youth Choir did to Ed Sheeran's Shape of You. Pretty impressive— One Shot Mahlase! (@Ceeya_Mav) September 17, 2019
waiting for the big announcement 🇿🇦🇺🇸🇿🇦🇺🇸🇿🇦🇺🇸🇿🇦🇺🇸— sis Wendy Womphakathi (@WendyWomphakath) September 17, 2019
Ndlovu Youth Choir #AGT pic.twitter.com/jPhSmsh4lv
M so inspired by Ndlovu youth choir.— @lavad (@LavadDonald) September 17, 2019
Bring it home ....America got talent#Power