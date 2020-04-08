SA stars unveil the real truth behind the entertainment industry

This week Mzansi got schooled when the actress Rami Chuene unveiled the ugly truth behind the entertainment industry. In a series of tweets, the former “The Queen” star gave a break down of how the actors, musicians and artists get remunerated in different sectors within the entertainment industry. Shortly after this, many local creatives followed suit, speaking up about the current state of the South African entertainment industry. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the co-creator and co-executive producer of multi-award-winning telenovela "The River", Phathutshedzo Makwarela, echoed Chuene’s statements. He wrote: “The entertainment industry is the real Wild Wild West!”

The entertainment industry is the real Wild Wild West! — PhathuMakwarela (@PhathuMakwarela) April 7, 2020

Many including actress Bonnie Mbuli, musicians Langa Mavuso and Amanda Black expressed their views.

Not all that glitters is gold. I wish we could tell all aspiring entertainers to get an education first. The game is cold 🥶. — Karabo Seleka (@Swanktified) April 7, 2020

The worst kind — Langa Mavuso (@LangaMav) April 7, 2020

Yhuu 😓 Call me John Wayne 😳 — #POWER - OUT NOW (@AmandaBlackSA) April 7, 2020

In the midst of all the uncertainty and confusion, TV and film write and producer Portia Gumede offered artists some good advice.

Taking to Twitter, Gumede wrote: "Dear Artists, don't despair. Don't fear. Look at history and how each Era has artists whose work survived the worst of plagues. Start writing, start getting prepared to team up with others from afar, start getting ready to be a team player and be ready for us to deliver our best."