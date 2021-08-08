SA visual artist Nombulelo Dassie gets recognition from Dwyane Wade

South African visual artist Nombulelo Dassie made a very good impression on former American professional basketball player Dwayne Wade with her latest artwork. Dassie aka “Empress of Art” recently shared an impressive charcoal portrait of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade together with their two-year-old daughter, Kaavia James with a caption, “Hey bafe2 (guys) can y’all help me get my drawing to reach @itsgabrielleu or @DwyaneWade.”

Shortly afterwards legendary sportsman responded to Dassie’s tweet and said “Shady Baby would love this 🙏” Dassie says she couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw Wade’s tweet. Shady Baby would love this🙏🏾 https://t.co/ovHsNqeDwH — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 27, 2021 “I was very excited that Dwayne Wade saw my drawing of his family. It’s a big deal for me to get international recognition. I feel honoured.”

The young artist has previously done portraits for local icons including Noxolo Grootboom, Sindisiwe van Zyl, Bob Mabena, Eddie Zondi, Master KG, Albertina Sisulu, Connie and Shona Ferguson. “I make artworks that create a dialogue between the viewer and the artwork itself, hoping that my personal thoughts are communicated as well. I believe my art is for everyone. I don't just depict celebrities, I also depict ordinary South African families to make them feel part of the art community. I always strive to create work that brings happiness and people closer together,” offers the star.

I still can't believe I got to sent Mam Noxolo Grootboom her drawing.#bekelebeke /Khune/Zungu /Nasty C/ Lobola /Savanna pic.twitter.com/ETRkem6IUH — Empress of Art🇿🇦 (@lelo_artist) June 18, 2021 The Potchefstroom-born star says she discovered her passion for art at a very early age. “I started doing art from a very young age, not realising it was a passion that's going to venture into a lifelong career. In high school in Grade 10, I had the choice of choosing between physical science and visual arts. I chose visual arts. Choosing visual arts as a subject was the best decision I took regarding my life,” says Dassie. She adds: “Today I'm still creating and telling my stories through my art, hoping that I'll soon land my big break. Art is challenging but yet very rewarding to the soul.”

Dassie matriculated in 2009 and in 2011 she studied Fine Arts at the Nelson Mandela “I majored in sculpture because I wanted to challenge myself as an artist. I wanted to understand and enhance my knowledge regarding creating and sculpting in three-dimensional form. I've always been fascinated with the idea of a three-dimensional form. I wanted to create things I could touch and feel,” she explains. Dassie says she moved away from sculpting and painting for now, while she on focuses her energy on her “charcoal journey”.

“Working with charcoal has not been easy because I was intimidated by it, especially when it produces darkness that can be very difficult to manage and it can get very messy too, but I made it a point that I needed to master my craft using charcoal. Now I'm at a point where I enjoy working with charcoal.” Dassi has been involved in several exhibitions including at the Galerie Noko Gallery in Port Elizabeth. In 2016 she had her first international experoience when she exhibited in Tanya Baxter Contemporary Art Gallery in London.

Her current project is focusing on women empowerment. “The work narrates a story about ordinary women who go through hardships and yet still being able to maintain a sense of balance in their daily lives.” Dassie says some of the challenges of being an independent artist is exhibiting her work without the representation of a gallery.