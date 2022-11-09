Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge claim Mihlali Ndamase was paid on time for gig

Mihlali Ndamase recently took to Instagram to blast a few big brands for non-payment after she rendered her services to them. Now, in an interesting turn of events, one of the companies claim that she was in fact paid her due on time. Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge, a popular night club and lounge in Cape Town, pulled out all the receipts to prove that payments were made.

Story continues below Advertisement

The club issued a statement on Instagram in response to Ndamase’s naming and shaming Instagram post on October 29. The statement, written by the founder and CEO Toussaint Bashala, stated that all money owing to her was paid to her management team, Everything Creative Agency, who in turn seemingly failed to pay Ndamase. The statement confirmed that a total of R76 883 was paid in August as per their agreement upon booking the influencer.

The club added a full breakdown of costs involved which also included R17 280 going towards flight bookings for Ndamase and her entourage and R7 853 for her accommodation. Parts of the statement read: “Mihlali was booked and confirmed to host at Saint on Friday 26, Saturday 27 and Sunday 29 August ... All payments were made on time and to Mihlali’s management team Everything Creative Agency. “It is, however, noted on record that it was Mihlali’s management team that failed to pay her and not Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge.

Story continues below Advertisement

“On Tuesday, 23 August 2022, a 50% payment of R25 875.00 was paid to Mihlali’s management team Everything Creative Agency. “On Tuesday, 23 August 2022, Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge spent R17 280.00 booking flights for Mihlali and her entourage. “On Wednesday, 24 August 2022, Saint Champagne Bar & lounge paid R7 853.60 for Mihlali’s accommodation ...

Story continues below Advertisement

“The total amount spent on and for Mihlali and her management team Everything Creative Agency is/was R76 883,60 and all payments were done in August,” said the statement. The statement also encouraged talent and artist agencies and management teams to be transparent and honest with their talents. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge (@saintloungecpt) This week the club also used the name and shame method to call out a few of the club’s loyal patrons who failed to settle their bill with the club.