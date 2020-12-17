Samkelo Ndlovu goes on Twitter rant, accuses Moozlie of pouring drink on her

Actress Samkelo Ndlovu has alleged that rapper and television presenter Nomuzi ’Moozlie’ Mabena threw a drink on her and then ran away. Ndlovu took to Twitter where she did not mince her words about what she said happened and how she felt about Mabena. In a string of tweets that saw her reach the top of the trends list, the former Rhythm City actress said the incident happened at Altitude Beach Club in Fourways, Johannesburg. She said after she had performed her new single, Intoyami, Mabena “felt some type of way”. Ndlovu started off by asking her followers to wake Mabena up, tweeting: “Someone wake @nomoozlie up!!! I’ve unblocked her, tell her to unblock me back to we can chat. She threw a drink at me last night and then ran away. I’m giving her the opportunity to apologize before I find her size 12-13 Ass”.

After tweeting Mabena directly and suggesting they should meet up, Ndlovu then attacked Mabena’s music career.

“Mention what ?? That you’re a coward ?? Come see me and do that shit again without 5 people surrounding you. Nobody even listens to your whack ass music with whack ass bars. Coz you’re just whack”.

While some Twitter users thought the rant was a PR stunt, Ndlovu made it clear it was not.

“I love how people think this is a promo. Having iVuil pop throw a drink at me and run away can’t be a promo. Go to my IG - the promo for my music has steady rolled out. Last night I was out performing it at Altitude beach when she got jealous and acted out,” she tweeted.

Ndlovu also uploaded a video on Instagram in which she detailed the alleged incident and referred to Mabena as fake. She also suggested Mabena was only famous because she had famous friends.

Watch below: