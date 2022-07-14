Samthing Soweto and The Soil reunite on stage

After over a decade musician Samthing Soweto reunited with his former bandmates The Soil for a moving performance. At the "Intimate Evening with Ntsika", the Amagents hitmaker performed with The Soil. Ntsika reflected on the "magical moment" where they came together and performed.

The moment was certainly something huge for Ntsika as in his Instagram post he detailed how he was filled with emotions. “I’m still reeling with emotions. I’m still in awe. I still feel transcendent warmth and I just want to continue soaking in this spiritual moment,” he said View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ntsika Fana Ngxanga (@ntsikamusic) The special moment seems to have also opened the door for more moments of working together.

“Sombawo take all the praise and glory. MaThong’amahle Camagu😭✨🥹❤️. Here’s to many more😉❤️🙏🏾,” he added. Fans were more than happy to see that all four members of the group were able to perform together after all these years. @LindoMyeni said: “Priceless moment. 🤌🏾 The Soil and Samthing Soweto — I just hope they’ll release new music together soon.”

REUNION 🫶🏾



Priceless moment. 🤌🏾 The Soil and Samthing Soweto — I just hope they’ll release new music together soon. pic.twitter.com/wSfFRUrSJ3 —  TwittaNerd™ 👨🏾‍💻 (@LindoMyeni) July 11, 2022 For the special performance they blessed the audience with the gospel hymn “Malibongwe'' and fan favourite “Baninzi”. Samthing Soweto left the acapella group to kickstart his solo career, which turned out to be very successful with him collecting several music accolades along the years. His latest single “Amagents” has been doing extremely well on streaming platforms and radio stations. It has over a million plays on YouTube and has been certified gold just under a month of its release.

