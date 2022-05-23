Samthing Soweto: ‘I am going through a lot but I’m not dying’

Multi-faceted artist Samthing Soweto, real name Samkelo Mdolomba, finally addressed rumours surrounding his recent weight loss.
The “Akulaleki” hitmaker grabbed social media headlines recently, after he shared snaps of himself sporting a new hairdo.
But instead of fans rating his barber Andrew’s work of art, as requested by the star on his Instagram post, many made snide comments about sudden weight loss.
Instead of hitting back at the trolls for their unsavoury comments, Samthing Soweto, thanked everyone who defended him against the cyber bullies.
In a video clip posted on social media, the 34-year-old admitted that he, like many others, have been experiencing challenges in recent times.
WATCH: Samthing Soweto shows off his talent following Jub Jub shade
'Akanamali' producer in studio with Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz
Gomora actor’s suicides highilights the plight of entertainers
WATCH: Connie Chiume reveals suicidal thoughts at Siyabonga Zubane’s memorial
Toss announces break from music to focus on his mental health
“I just want to address the recent posts about my weight. You're not wrong, I am going through a lot. I want just want to thank everyone who has sent a prayer ... who sent loving messages and support, I really appreciate it,” he said.
“But then again, you are also not right, I'm not dying … I'm not sick either … ”
The star went on to explain that he has changed his lifestyle by eating clean and doing exercises as well.
“All these new habits transformed my image, hence I look slightly different,” he added.
He also took the opportunity to express his gratitude to all his fans for their love and support.
“I am going through a lot. But there are certain things I will not be able to address on social media because they are personal.
“I feel like the concerns and the love are what we as artists need right now, because we sometimes feel like the public forgets about us.
“But one thing I want to emphasise is that whatever I'm going through is not unique, it's in fact what most people are going through at the moment,” said Mdolomba.
The star concluded by alerting his fans that he will dropping new music soon.
Watch the full video below.
Fans and fellow musicians, including Nduduso Makhathini, Cassper Nyovest, Lady Du, Nduduzo Makhathini commented on the post and shared their message of support to the star
“We love you Bro 🕯♥️,” commented renowned Jazz musician Ndudduzo Makhathini.
“Dawg, I love you. You're gonna be fine. You're amazing. Stay up,” said hip hop star Cassper Nyovest.
“We are soooo sorry bro 💔 we love and appreciate you sooo much man,” added amapiano queen Lady Du.
The recent of deaths of actor Siyabonga Zubane, rapper Riky Rick, and thespian Patrick Shai have highlighted issue of mental health among local entertainers. The trio have reportedly died by suicide.
Following Shai’s passing in January, many celebrities, including Somizi Mhlongo, urged fans to refrain from bullying others on social media.
“Social media is the biggest cause of suicide because of cyber-bullying,” said Somizi.
“To the bullies, you are creating your karma. Whether you tried dragging someone's name through the mud, whether you tried to make them feel inferior, or whether you try to crush their self-esteem, you must know, you will reap what you sow,” added the star.