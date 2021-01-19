SANEF calls for action against Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) has called for action to be taken against media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung after he doxxed two journalists this week. Somizi was approached by Julia Madibogo of City Press for comment on allegations that he was divorcing his husband, Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo. Responding via text to the request for comment, the “Idols SA” judge said: “Please make my year and write the story as I will sue the living hell out of you and your publication for this crap you are asking me….get your facts right or go join Sunday World”. He then took a screengrab of the text and posted it on his Instagram account saying “So @city_press has become a tabloid...okay...two can play that game…”, he then went on to ask his followers to dial the journalist’s number. Somizi also took aim at acting editor at Sunday World, Kabelo Khumalo.

The “Somizi and Mohale: The Union“ star was approached for comment after allegations that production on his cooking show, ”Dinner at Somizi’s“, has been put on hold amidst legal proceedings instituted by Hastings Moeng.

Although he deleted the posts from his Instagram page, SANEF has issued a statement calling for Somizi to unreservedly apologise to the journalists and the public on all his social platforms for his unbecoming behaviour.

SANEF also stated that Somizi must call on his followers to stop harassing and intimidating them.

“Furthermore, we call on the journalists to lay charges of intimidation and for MultiChoice to officially distance themselves from Mhlongo’s comments”.

They also called his actions irresponsible and potentially unlawful.

“Instead of responding to the questions raised, Mhlongo opted to insult Khumalo and his parents, calling them obscene names and abused Madibogo.

“Mhlongo further took a screengrab of the text of his conversation with both journalists and used his Instagram account to reveal the text and cellphone numbers of the journalists.

“We believe this is irresponsible in the extreme and potentially unlawful conduct. Mhlongo has a massive support base and a following in excess of almost 4-million on the Instagram social platform and his followers have resorted to intimidation and harassment of journalists on all social media platforms.

“They have subjected both Madibogo and Khumalo to torrents of insults and threats”, read the statement.