Tears of a clown: No wonder tweeps had a go at Sarah Langa after she posted pictures on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Influencer Sarah Langa has been roasted on Twitter for an Instagram post indicating her solidarity with the current outcry of femicide and GBV. In the now deleted post, Langa is seen in an outfit of the day type of snap with animated tears along with the caption "Help (multiple heartbreak emojis) #enoughisenough".

Langa, following the backlash, removed the outfit pictures and caption, and replaced them with white blocks.

The faces of Uyinene Mrwetyana and local boxer Leighandre ‘Baby Lee’ Jegels only appear on the fourth and fifth frame.

Pictures: Sarah Langa's Instagram

Tweeps quickly dragged her for tone deaf post with funny explanations for the out of touch post.

Sarah Langa said rape and femicide are temporary, but drip is forever. Lol le weird maan! pic.twitter.com/q7zCP7kf3d — Nkosazana (@Ziyanda08) September 5, 2019

Sarah Langa is a narcissist there's no way she gets it wrong EVERYTIME. She needs to practice more empathy over her life pic.twitter.com/HyHA83th1o — Believe IT or NOT (@AnitaNani5) September 5, 2019

Yoh guys but the Sarah Langa thing did make me laugh. Maybe she did it to cheer us all up. — caryn welby-solomon (@carynwelbys) September 5, 2019

Sarah Langa addressing GBV while maintaining drip 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1hCWJO26y1 — Champagne Pipi (@Kokoleo_zn) September 5, 2019

Did Sarah Langa just post fake tears? Yaz ang’hleki? Your celebrities and influencers 🤣🤣🤣 — sthule nje siyabuka (@larrythelame) September 5, 2019

I know this is serious kodwa this girl



Sarah Langa 😂 #enoughisenough pic.twitter.com/oYHfJHnGo4 — 🌈 Gugs 🌈 (@Gugu_D_) September 5, 2019

guys Sarah Langa was not prepared to sacrifice her feed hunny, she posted white blocks that you have to swipe 4 times in order to see the Uyinenes picture. pic.twitter.com/IumEdym2oz — Songezo (@HEEXUS) September 5, 2019

Lmao Sarah Langa is petitioninong for women with a sprinkle of aesthetic. 💀 — social dwarf (@Roriii_m) September 5, 2019

My Queen Sarah Langa is giving us activism with a pinch of content 🔥 — AYEM DE GYEERL (@Ntebo_Mo) September 5, 2019

Sarah Langa said, "Activism, but make it Vogue." pic.twitter.com/Hmuvy3pB9F — Smickey (@Smickey_Mouse) September 5, 2019

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to protesters outside Parliament where he highlighted steps the government was planning to take to deal with gender-based violence and femicide.