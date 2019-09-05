Tears of a clown: No wonder tweeps had a go at Sarah Langa after she posted pictures on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Influencer Sarah Langa has been roasted on Twitter for an Instagram post indicating her solidarity with the current outcry of femicide and GBV. 

In the now deleted post, Langa is seen in an outfit of the day type of snap with animated tears along with the caption "Help (multiple heartbreak emojis) #enoughisenough". 

Langa, following the backlash, removed the outfit pictures and caption, and replaced them with white blocks. 

The faces of Uyinene Mrwetyana and local boxer Leighandre ‘Baby Lee’ Jegels only appear on the fourth and fifth frame. 

Pictures: Sarah Langa's Instagram

Tweeps quickly dragged her for tone deaf post with funny explanations for the out of touch post. 

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to protesters outside Parliament where he highlighted steps the government was planning to take to deal with gender-based violence and femicide. 