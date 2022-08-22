SA’s former ‘The Bachelor’ star Lee Thompson said to be homeless

Former rugby player, model and reality star, Lee Thompson made headlines a few years ago when he was announced as M-Net’s first bachelor on reality dating show, “The Bachelor SA”. Thompson stole the hearts of thousands of women, and some men, with his incredible looks, chiselled physique and, of course, charm.

But since starring on the show in 2019, Thompson’s life seems to have gone downhill. In was recent report by online publication, Channel 24, it was revealed that Thompson was now homeless, living in a shelter called Safe Space in Cape Town. The publication said Thompson was evicted from a guest house in Buitenkant Street that he had rented for R300 a night since March.

“He had allegedly caused damage and chaos, leaving dirt in his wake from condoms and liquor bottles to a fire that was made in one of the rooms, which the owner described as ‘a nest’ and a ‘pigsty’,” the publication read. The article shared that Thompson, however, continued to keep up appearances on Instagram. His most recent post, a video was shared just four days ago.

The caption read: “Winter Gear = sorted! 🙋‍♂️ _ #wintergear #sportsmanswarehouse #winterclothing #firstascent #outdoors.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 𝗟𝗘𝗘 𝗧𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗣𝗦𝗢𝗡 (@leethompson52) His followers took to the post to ask if the rumours were true. Nic Lombard said: "...publications are saying the same thing!!! What the he** is going on here… surely he has family and friends that he can stay with people don’t just end up on the streets….“

@erikataylorfrouws commented: “This is sad, because from what I've read it could be a mental health issue. I hope his family finds him.” Some followers didn’t seem to empathise with the fallen star and called him the South African “Tinder Swindler”, alluding that he had scammed thousands of people for money. In 2020, Thompson said that he was releasing a book, “The Truth Behind The Rose”, were he was meant to open up about the good, the bad and the ugly truth of reality TV.

Fans pre-ordered the book through the link Thompson shared at the time, but the book was never published and fans were never refunded. “I paid for it ages ago, never came out. Such a scam,” commented Karin Rackley. @pinkbeautyqueenc wrote: “Why are y'all still so nice to Lee he literally swindled thousands of people out of prepayments for his book. Stop being gullible people.”

In a statement sent to IOL Entertainment, M-Net said that the industry could be “overwhelming for some” with some “falling into unfavourable circumstances”. "Our performers are at the heart of who we are as storytellers. We are aware that the entertainment industry can be overwhelming for some. “The re-adjustment back to every-day life once a show is wrapped is taken very seriously. As such, working with our producers, we ensure that we give our stars robust support and tools to help them reintegrate back into society and this has helped many to resume their lives successfully.