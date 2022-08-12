Sbahle Mpisane fires back at a troll telling her to amputate her leg

Media personality and reality TV star Sbahle Mpisane was minding her business, twerking and showing off her latest tattoos, when a troll slid into her DMs and suggested that she cut her leg off. The fitness bunny, as she’s popularly known, lashed out at the troll who proposed that she amputate her leg so she can “run freely and wear heels.”

“I came across a DM from a girl, who was suggesting… because she was so nice and cute, so full of love… that I should amputate my foot so I can wear freely heels. So she was suggesting that I must go cut off my existing foot, so can run and be flexible like her,” said Mpisane during a recent Live on Instagram. “So when I read it, I was like 'ugh whatever' and after reading her message I decided to just get off Instagram and just like not focus and just continue doing my tattoo. "But I couldn’t stop thinking about it…And then I started crying. I cried out loud in the studio and there were other people there as well.”

A screenshot of the direct message. Picture: Instagram She went on to explain that her mother had previously told doctors to try their best to save her leg. “She said if Sbahle was to wake up and her foot amputated, she would not be happy, and Uma (my mother) was right because she’d wake up without it. I would not be alive today.” The star continued, detailing the extent of her injuries.

“The doctor said I was like a toasted slice of bread that was crumbled up, and he had to put all of that together. ”I've said so many times that I broke 80% of my bones. People have so much to say to me, and I always look at them and say what I went through, 95% of people would not survive that. “My face is perfectly fine, and my body is fine. I can still walk. I can touch the ground with both my feet. So to have this girl tell me to and cut off my foot, the foot we spent so much money putting together, a foot my doctors had to try put together. For her to tell me to cut off my foot so I can wear heels, what are heels, guys?

“The fact that I still have both my feet is a blessing and I thank God for that,” she said. Visibly hurt and frustrated by the comments that were coming through suggesting that she forgives the lady, Mpisane told her fans that she would not let this slide so easily. She reminded her followers that it’s such comments that lead to so many suicides.

“I (attempted) to commit suicide twice because of people's f***n words,” she said. She also offered advice to her fans, pleading with them to be kind to others. “Just be mindful of what the next person is going through. Take Riky Rick, for instance, his life was beautiful…where is he today? It’s people like you who were putting him under pressure..who made him feel unhappy.”