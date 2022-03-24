'Scandal!' actress Joyce Skefu recovers from stroke

Joyce Skefu says the reason she’s been out of the limelight was due to her recent health scare. But the veteran actress also assured South Africa that she is recovering well after she suffered a mild stroke.

Best known for her role as Maletsatsi Khumalo in the e.tv soapie Scandal!, Skefu shared a photograph of herself in hospital on Instagram, and she wrote: “Good morning my lovelies hope you all well and kept by the grace of God, Ya life happens. I was quiet because I had a mild stroke got hospitalized but God did it again.” “I am doing therapies and getting better daily, but I sincerely thank you cause you were my strength even if did not know, Thank you for your amazing love.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joyce Skefu (@joyceskefu)

Skefu’s post prompted an outpouring of support from her industry pals and fans, wishing the veteran actress a speedy recovery. “We love you Queen, May you be restored to optimal health and may your cup run over with all things good,” commented media personality and businesswoman Carol Bouwer. “Sending lots of strength and warmth your way ma,” wrote “Gomora” actress Siphesihle Ndaba.

“I am praying for you Ma. I know strokes all too well; we thank God that it was a mild one. By the grace of God, you will be back on your feet in no time,” said “Uzalo” actress Gugu Gumede. “Oh, Mama. We love you. God is with you. We trust HIM for complete healing. #JehovaRapha,” Oh Mama. We love you. God is with you. We trust HIM for complete healing. 🙏🏾❤️ #JehovaRapha,” expressed “Blood and Water” actress Gail Mabalane. “Oh hle my darling😢😢. Modimo o Moholo (God is Great) Speedy recovery to you. Sending you love,” added “Legacy” actress Kgomotso Christopher.

