Sello Maake Ka-Ncube takes aim at ex-wife, call her a con-artist

Veteran actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube has hit back at his ex-wife Palesa Mboweni, calling her a con-artist and clearing the air about their latest drama. This comes after a news report in Sunday World said Palesa has gone the legal route to demand the actor starts paying spousal maintenance.

Palesa also insists Sello pay the legal fees and R200 000 as an equal share of their Dube house in Soweto after he defaulted on payments. Following the report, Sello released a lengthy statement on Instagram, responding to the allegations and letting the world know how he felt about his ex-wife. “I cannot believe I was married to a con artist and you guys called me names when I realised my blunder and divorced her after eight months!

“I’m not fighting this matter because I want to bash my ex-wife. I want the truth to be known and maybe I can help the young men who may fall victim to women similar to my ex-wife. “For the record, I must categorically and unequivocally state that I don’t think all women behave or do things that my ex-wife did to me. The former star of The Queen then went on to advise others to conduct independent character assessments before they commit to anyone.

“The shares don’t even matter to me. It’s a matter of principle. This marriage was flawed and based on falsehood to start with, the misrepresentation by my ex-wife is even too disgusting to mention all the things she did. “I mean the woman tried to change her children’s surnames to my name without my knowledge and I wouldn’t have known if I didn’t overhear a telephonic conversation between her and her mother.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official SELLO Maake kaNcube (@sellomkn) Sello and Palesa tied the knot in 2015 but divorced eight months later. They were married in community of property.