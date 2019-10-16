Sello Maake of Ncube speaks out about the Fergusons









Veteran actor Sello Maake ka Ncube. Photo: Supplied Veteran actor Sello Maake ka Ncube has spoken of his experience working with Ferguson Films joining the likes of Vatiswa Ndara, Keke Mphuthi and Mara Louw. Fans weren't happy when Maake, who played Kgosi in the soapie "The Queen", left the series. Speaking to Isolezwe, he didn't give any details as to why he left the show, but said that the Fergusons are the only ones that can reveal the fuzzy details about his exit from the show. Sello also said Ndara's comments about the local film and TV industry wasn't only aimed at the Fergusons, but the industry as a whole. On Tuesday, actress Louw was trending on Twitter for slamming Ferguson Films claiming the blacklisting her and for refusing to compensate her accordingly.

Louw was speaking as a panelist during the POWER Dialogue on "POWER Talk" and said that in 2003 she earned R65 000 for her role in Muvhango.

“And then suddenly I’m told by Shona [Ferguson], who is a child and every other producer that ‘Your fee is too high'. Excuse me! If you want to pay me peanuts go and find a monkey. I have never received a penny of royalties,” Louw said during the discussion.

Mphuthi who played the character of princess Dipuo on "The Throne" also alleged that she was fired from the show because was being pregnant.

On Twitter the actress said she also almost lost her baby due to the stress caused by the production company. She also claims the company attempted to blacklist her.