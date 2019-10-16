Veteran actor Sello Maake ka Ncube has spoken of his experience working with Ferguson Films joining the likes of Vatiswa Ndara, Keke Mphuthi and Mara Louw.
Fans weren't happy when Maake, who played Kgosi in the soapie "The Queen", left the series.
Speaking to Isolezwe, he didn't give any details as to why he left the show, but said that the Fergusons are the only ones that can reveal the fuzzy details about his exit from the show.
Sello also said Ndara's comments about the local film and TV industry wasn't only aimed at the Fergusons, but the industry as a whole.
On Tuesday, actress Louw was trending on Twitter for slamming Ferguson Films claiming the blacklisting her and for refusing to compensate her accordingly.