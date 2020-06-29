Sha Sha and Burna Boy celebrated for their BET Awards wins

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Sha Sha and Burna Boy are the toast of Africa following their wins at this year's BET Awards.

The Zimbabwean songstress and amapiano hitmaker Sha Sha, became the jewel of Southern Africa after she walked away with the Viewers Choice Best New International Act at the prestigious awards ceremony.

The singer is signed to DJ Maphorisa's Blaqboy record label in 2018, and has featured on several hits with Maphorisa, DJ Kabza de Small, Samthing Soweto and released her own hit EP.





She beat Rema from Nigeria, Celeste and Young T & Bugsey from the United Kingdom, and Hatik and Sracy from France. The award is decided by fans.





The award was also presented by South Africa’s own Nomzamo Mbatha.





Accepting the award, Sha Sha thanked her fans for their support and dedicated the award to those who had always stood by her.





“What just happened!!! A BET thank you! My people back at home all all over the world man”, she tweeted.

What just happened!!! A BET THANK YOU! MY PEOPLE BACK AT HOME ALL ALL OVER THE WORLD MAN 🙌🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🇿🇼🇿🇦🌎🙌🏽 — Sha Sha (@ShaShaOfficial_) June 28, 2020

Nigerian musician Burna Boy was named the best international act. Mzansi’s Sho Madjozi was also nominated in the same category and after losing to Burna Boy said she would work harder next year.





In his acceptance speech, the "Gum Body" hitmaker said that in order for Black lives to matter, Africa must matter.

See how fans reacted below:

Congratulations Sha Sha ‼️🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6X7rXLVGQE — George Beats (@GeorgeBeatsSA) June 29, 2020

Congratulations Sha Sha ‼️🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6X7rXLVGQE — George Beats (@GeorgeBeatsSA) June 29, 2020

I love @burnaboy till death.They keep hating, you keep going higher. this is just the beginning

Congratulations Man🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 — Rae David🦍🦍 (@RaeDavi78869941) June 29, 2020