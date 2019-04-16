Shashi Naidoo. Picture: Instagram

"Nudity is not sex, not pornography. It is the human form, reduced visually to it’s purest state. Uncensored and untainted."



This is the caption that accompanied the nude snap media personality Shashi Naidoo shared on her Instagram account on Monday.





The 38-year-old model shared a picture on herself posing nude next to a pool, but while many complimented her, others thought that it had no place on the internet.

Responding to one critic - who branded her " shameless and talent-less clout chasing... there are kids on this app" - Naidoo said: " honey there is a lot worse on the internet. And why are we teaching our kids that the human form is something to be ashamed of?"



