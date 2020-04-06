Shauwn Mkhize celebrates her birthday in lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Businesswoman and reality TV star, Shauwn Mkhize is celebrating her birthday on Monday, April 06.

Taking to her Instagram page crowned as the "Mother of the Nation", Mkhize shared a sentimental post to her followers and fans. In the post she jokingly said that she had turned "sweet 16" and asked God for strength. "Goodmorning day 11 of LOCKDOWN Guess who have just turned sweet 16. I am asking for god to give me the strength to lead and not disappoint you as you have crowned me THE MOTHER OF THE NATION happy birthday to myself and continue to stay safe. I thank the almighty god for yet another year."

The "Kwa Mam'Mkhize" star, who is spending her birthday under lockdown, made the nation fall in love with her again after her reality show aired on Mzansi Magic recently.

People who watched it, got to see a different side of Mkhize, a more human side.

She also posted throw back pictures of some of the things she did in her past birthdays, because she can't do them this year.

On her special day, Mkhize received hundreds of well wishes.

Here's what fans had to say.

@lebzalelem said: "Happy birthday 🎂 mother to the nation🇿🇦".

@martinameise said: "Happy born day akiri today is also my birthday my u be showered with all your desired blessings. Keya horata my twin🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂".

@sliezer_z said: "Happy birthday. Hope you have fabulous day filled with joy, love n happiness".

@maleratomat said: "Happy birthday mother of the nation 💖👌".